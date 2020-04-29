‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Netflix Release Schedule

Better Call Saul season 5 has now wrapped up its fifth season on AMC and for more regions, the entirety of season 5 is now on Netflix. Here’s when Netflix in the US will be getting it and a few clues as to what’s next for Saul Goodman.

It’s been a great few years to be a Breaking Bad fan with Better Call Saul telling us the origin story of the wise talking Saul Goodman. In addition, late last year, we got the release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie that concludes Jessie Pinkman’s story.

Season 5 of Better Call Saul premiered on AMC on February 23rd, 2020 and once again consisted of 10 episodes.

The 10 episodes will conclude on April 20th, 2020. Although it’s not officially the final season of the show, season 5 will now hit the same number of seasons as its mothership series Breaking Bad did.

There’s one more season after season 5 to release. Better Call Saul season 6 was announced to release at some point in 2021, we’ll touch on this more in a second.

Let’s now take a look at when season 5 will be on Netflix.

When will Better Call Saul season 5 be on Netflix in the US and Canada?

Those in Canada, the United States, South Africa, and Spain will have the longest to wait for Better Call Saul season 5.

Season 4 only just recently dropped on Netflix and serves to help promote the new season on its US network. With season 6 confirmed, season 5 won’t be on Netflix until a few weeks before its new season, however, with filming likely delayed, we’re not entirely sure when that will be.

Should we have only a year to wait until season 6 of Better Call Saul, we can expect season 5 to be on Netflix US in early 2021. That may, however, be optimistic so for the moment, we can only definitively say it’ll be at some point in 2021.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Netflix International Release Schedule

As per previous seasons such as season 3 and 4 of Better Call Saul, new episodes dropped weekly after the episodes aired on AMC in the United States.

This weekly release schedule applies to Netflix in regions such as the United Kingdom, mainland Europe including Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, and Turkey. It also applies to the release schedule for Latin America and Asian regions. Weekly episodes of Better Call Saul S5 does not apply to South Africa, Canada, Iceland or Spain.

New episodes began dropping on Netflix from February 24th onwards.

Better Call Saul s5 will launch weekly from 24 Feb which is good because it's been 2 months since El Camino and we need more from the Gilligan Cinematic Universe. pic.twitter.com/seadUuav04 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 21, 2019

Here’s the full release schedule for 2020. Note that episode 1 will drop after its Sunday premiere. Episode 2 will then air on its regular Monday spot and come to Netflix on its regular Tuesday spot.

Episode Number AMC Air Date Netflix Release Date 501 February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020 502 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020 503 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 504 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 505 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 506 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 507 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 508 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 509 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 510 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020

As per all Netflix releases, they’ll be made available at 8 AM GMT.

We’ll keep this post up-to-date as time progresses with all the release news regarding Better Call Saul season 5. For now, tell us in the comments if you’re looking forward to the next season.