When will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 be on Netflix?

Better Call Saul season 6 is streaming exclusively on Netflix in most regions around the world but as per prior seasons, Netflix US is always last to receive it. What’s on Netflix can exclusively reveal that Netflix US is set to finally receive the new season in April 2023.

Serving as the prequel to Breaking Bad (which is due to stay on Netflix for at least two more years), Better Call Saul has fleshed out the character of Saul Goodman or Jimmy McGill as he was previously known with plenty of other recognizable faces seen throughout all 63 episodes.

Here’s what we expected going into the final season of the Breaking Bad prequel series which aired in two halves between April 2022 and August 2022:

“Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Netflix International Release Schedule for Better Call Saul season 6

For those outside the United States whether that be in the United Kingdom, France, India, the Netherlands, or over 36 other regions you’ll be getting weekly episode drops.

Netflix UK’s Twitter account confirmed the first two episodes will drop on Netflix Tuesday at 8 AM GMT on April 19th with weekly episodes then following every week thereafter.

After episode 7, there’ll be a month and a half break before the remaining final 6 episodes drop weekly again on the same schedule from July 12th onwards.

Episode Number AMC Air Date Netflix Release Date 1 – Wine and Roses April 18th April 19th 2 – Carrot and Stick April 18th April 19th 3 – Rock and Hard Place April 25th April 26th 4 – Hit and Run May 2nd May 3rd 5 – Black and Blue May 9th May 10th 6 – Axe and Grind May 16th May 17th 7 – Plan and Execute May 23rd May 24th 8 – Point and Shoot July 11th July 12th 9 – Fun and Games July 18th July 19th 10 – TBA July 25th July 26th 11 – TBA August 1st August 2nd 12 – TBA August 8th August 9th 13 – TBA August 15th August 16th

One major exception for Netflix is Australia which doesn’t have Better Call Saul in any capacity. Instead, the rights are exclusive to Stan.

When will Better Call Saul season 6 be on Netflix in the United States and Canada?

The United States and Canada is the hardest region to predict given they have to license Better Call Saul following its airing but we finally now have a release date for the final season.

All previous seasons have been added shortly before a new season is due to air but with season 6 being the last season but that can’t be the case for season 6.

After predicting an early 2023 release date, What’s on Netflix can now confirm that Netflix is looking to release all of season 6 on Netflix US and Canada on April 18th, 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching the final season of Better Call Saul on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.