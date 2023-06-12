‘Bloodhounds’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After impressing audiences around the world with its incredible action choreography, there are plenty of subscribers from around the world hoping to see a second season of Bloodhounds on Netflix. The streaming service is yet to renew Bloodhounds for a second season, but we’ll be keeping track of everything related to Bloodhounds season 2 on Netflix.

Bloodhounds is a South Korean Netflix Original thriller written and directed by Jason Kim. The thriller is the fourth time Jason Kim has written and directed a project but is his first for Netflix.

In order to pay off their debt, three daring youths jump into the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful who prey on the weak.

Bloodhounds Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 12/06/2023)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to renew Bloodhounds for a second season. This is understandable considering the K-drama has only just landed on the streaming service.

Over the course of the next several weeks, Netflix will monitor the performance of Bloodhounds. Factors such as total hours watched, and daily and weekly top ten rankings will be used to determine renewal.

The first batch of weekly data, which will reveal the performance of Bloodhounds‘ first handful of days on Netflix will be released on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

So far, Bloodhounds is having a successful time in the top lists around the world. Ranging all the way from 10th to 1st across a total of 86 different countries, most notably Bloodhounds have made it to 1st in South Korea, and 5th in the United States.

Does Bloodhounds need a second season?

The story wraps itself up into a neat bow, which means there isn’t much need for a second season. However, the same could have been said for Squid Game, and we’ll be seeing the return of the worldwide phenomenon sometime in the near future.

Former marines and talented boxers Gun-woo and Woo-jin spent most of the season trying to find ways to take down loan shark Myeong-Gil, and his predatory money lending organization, Smile Capital, who had targeted Gun-woo’s mother with an unpayable loan.

By the end of the season Gun-woo and Woo-Jin, after working with Hong Min-beom and Gang-yong, were successful in taking down Myeong-Gil. The loan shark had attempted to flee the country to Vietnam with his stolen money, and the gold stolen after the death of the philanthropist billionaire, Mr. Choi. After defeating his henchmen are defeated by the boxers, Myeong-Gil is arrested and charged with his crimes.

In the aftermath, the pair are rewarded for their efforts in taking down Myeong-Gil, and Gun-woo and Woo-jin go back to their everyday lives without the worry of an unpayable loan over the head of Gun-woo’s mother.

When could we expect to see a second season of Bloodhounds on Netflix?

Assuming Bloodhounds is renewed for a second season, we can get a rough idea of when to expect a second season on Netflix.

Filming for the first season reportedly began in Mid-December 2021, and ended by late August 2022. When you include post-production, there were almost eighteen months between the start of filming and the release date.

If the second season was to follow a similar schedule, even if filming was to begin in July 2023, an eighteen-month wait would take us to January 2025.

At the earliest, we expect to see a second season of Bloodhounds on Netflix in Q2 of 2025.

Would you like to see a second season of Bloodhounds on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!