‘Bridgerton’, ‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘The Diplomat’ Among Netflix SAG Award Nominees for 2025

Award season is in full swing, and today, the SAG Awards announced nominations for its upcoming 31st Annual Award ceremony, which will be streamed live on Netflix. Two Netflix movies and seven Netflix shows are up for awards, with Netflix Originals ultimately up for 16 awards.

Here’s a look at all of Netflix’s nominated shows and movies for 2025. The Wrap has the complete list of SAG Award Nominations for all distributors for 2025.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Netflix Movies with SAG Award Nominations for 2025

Emilia Pérez (3 Nominations)

Karla Sofia Gascon – Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Zoe Saldana – Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Piano Lesson (1 Nomination)

Danielle Deadwyler – Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Netflix Series with SAG Award Nominations for 2025

A Man on the Inside (1 Nomination)

Ted Danson – Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Baby Reindeer (2 Nominations)

Richard Gadd – Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Gunning – Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bridgerton (2 Nominations)

Nicola Coughlan – Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (1 Nomination)

Javier Bardem – Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Nobody Wants This (2 Nominations)

Adam Brody – Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Ripley (1 Nomination)

Andrew Scott – Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

The Diplomat (3 Nominations)

Allison Janney – Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Keri Russell – Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, for the second year, will be airing live on Netflix globally on February 23rd, 2025, with Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This) set to host the event. Netflix will stream the event for a month, and we’ll, of course, let you know how Netflix got on as and when all the awards have been called.

It’s been a busy awards season so far for Netflix, having recently scooped 8 Golden Globes and 23 Emmy Wins. Coming up next is the BAFTAs and, of course, the Oscars.

Which of these titles do you hope Netflix will win SAG Awards for next month? Let us know in the comments.