‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 To Release in Two Parts in 2024

The two parts drop in May and June 2024 respectively.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 10 of Bridgerton. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Bridgerton will follow some of Netflix’s biggest shows and split its third season into two parts.  

Next March will represent two years since season 2 of Bridgerton touched down on Netflix. Although we thankfully saw Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrive on Netflix in 2023, we’ve all been waiting for the third outing of the Shondaland series.

So, when will Bridgerton season 3 land on Netflix? Netflix’s Portugal account had previously leaked that the series was planning its return in December 2023. However, as the year went on, it became increasingly clear that wouldn’t happen. Numerous actors tied to the show confirmed the show would instead be released at some point in 2024.

The release dates were revealed by the official Bridgerton Twitter account, which is sporting a fresh new avatar and header photo that confirms the release dates for parts 1 and 2:

  • Part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 will release on Thursday, May 16th, 2024
  • Part 2 of Bridgerton season 3 will release on Thursday, June 13th, 2024

Since we published our article, Netflix has subsequently pulled down this new header, so we’re still waiting for full confirmation, which looks imminent. Netflix has yet to officially confirm this release schedule – we’ll update once we have more.

release dates for bridgerton season 3

New Twitter Avatar and Header for Bridgerton

We’ve got more on Bridgerton season 3 in our full preview for the upcoming season, which includes all the casting news, what we can expect from the story and more.

h/t to BridgertonStans on X for noticing the change first. 

