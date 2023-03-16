‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Filming Ends & What We Know So Far

Since the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s beloved novels landed on Netflix on Christmas Day in 2020, the show has only gone from strength to strength, amassing one of the largest audiences for a Netflix Original. The last we saw of Bridgerton was in March 2022, but only a few short months later it was confirmed production of Bridgerton season 3 was underway. Fans will be excited to learn that filming has now concluded. Here’s everything we know so far about Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix.

With almost 950 million hours viewed in 2022, Bridgerton is only second to the likes of Stranger Things in popularity. 656 million hours came within the first 28 days of the second season’s release, and the remainder is thanks to new audiences binging the series, along with fans watching the series on repeat.

Between being renewed for a third and fourth season, and a spin-off for the character of Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton franchise has firmly cemented its place on Netflix.

Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer of Bridgerton, first inked a deal with Netflix in 2018. Even though it took two years and a half years before the first series from her production, Shondaland, would arrive on Netflix, the overwhelming success more than made up for the wait. With many more projects on the way, fans should be excited to see more of the world of Bridgerton, and exciting new dramas in the near future.

What is the production status of Bridgerton season 3?

Official Production Status: post-production (Last Updated: 20/07/2022)

Thanks to the cast members of Bridgerton, it was revealed in a YouTube video released by Netflix that filming had officially begun by July 20th, 2022.

Many months later, filming has concluded, confirmed by a picture of the Netflix staff congratulating the cast and crew on a job well done for their work on the third season.

When is the Bridgerton season 3 Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Bridgerton season 3, however, we would expect the series to return by the end of 2023.

A Fall or Winter release date is most likely, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Netflix adds Bridgerton to its lineup of Christmas content.

It must be noted that the showrunner of season 2, Chris Van Dausen, has stepped down and has been replaced by Jess Brownell. Van Dusen will stay on board as an executive producer.

First episode title revealed

At the Netflix TUDUM event, we received the smallest of sneak peeks at the third season of Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan, aka Penelope Featherington, read from the script of the first episode of season 3 titled “Out of the Shadows.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Who are the cast members of Bridgerton?

Many of the cast members from the previous season of Bridgerton will be returning;

Jonathan Bailey – Lord Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley – Lady Kathani ‘Kate’ Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan – Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton – Colin Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd – Francesca Bridgerton

Florence Hunt – Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie – Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson – Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston – Gregory Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell – Lady Violet Bridgerton

Adjoa Andoh – Lady Danbury

Lorraine Ashbourne – Mrs. Varley

Harriet Cains – Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter – Prudence Featherington

Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte

Polly Walker – Portia, Baroness Featherington

Martins Imhangbe – Will Mondrich

Calam Lynch – Theo Sharpe

Julie Andrews – voice of Lady Whistledown

It has already been confirmed that Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning as Daphne Basset, Duchess of Hastings.

Who are the new cast members of Bridgerton?

With the announcement that filming has begun, three new cast members were also revealed.

Joining the cast of Bridgerton are James Phoon, Sam Phillips, and Daniel Francis.

James Phoon takes on the role of Harry Dankworth, who has been described as a man that lacks wit and intelligence, but more than makes up for with seriously good looks.

Sam Phillips takes on the role of Lord Debling, a friendly lord with quirky interests that has the means, money, and title to pursue his eccentricities.

Daniel Francis takes on the role of Marcus Anderson, a charismatic man who can light up any room he enters, which often gets him the attention of many ladies, to the ire of his peers.

What can we expect from Bridgerton season 3?

Each new season of Bridgerton focuses on the romance of different members of the Bridgerton family. In season 3, the story and romance of Lady Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are the main focus.

A full synopsis for season 3 of Bridgerton has been revealed;

Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

