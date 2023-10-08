Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest Originals and will return for a highly anticipated season 3 following the release of the first spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton. With production concluded, here’s everything we know so far about Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix, which is now expected to arrive on the service in 2024.

With almost 950 million hours viewed in 2022, Bridgerton is only behind the likes of Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game in popularity. 656 million hours were watched globally within the first 28 days of the second season’s release.

Between being renewed for a third and fourth season and a spin-off for the character of Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton franchise has firmly cemented its place on Netflix with more to come, including games and interactive live events.

It must be noted that the showrunner of season 2, Chris Van Dausen, has stepped down and has been replaced by Jess Brownell. Van Dusen continues to stay on board as an executive producer.

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date: When is the new season coming out?

Netflix themselves haven’t officially announced any release date, window, or year for the return of Bridgerton season 3. However, it’s now expected to land in 2024, according to two interviews with a cast member.

This 2024 release date may come as a slight surprise, given that you may have seen numerous viral posts counting down to December 2023 for the new season on Facebook. These posts are based on a “leaked date” from Netflix’s official Portugal account via an Instagram post on June 17th, 2023 that had the following caption:

“How we miss the gossip. Season three of Bridgerton premieres December 14.”

That post was notably quickly removed, and Netflix has reiterated that no release date has been set for the series yet.

Interestingly too, the series was notably not listed among the “Returning Favorites” list when Netflix held its Upfronts in May 2023. The Crown, Sex Education, Love is Blind, Big Mouth, Top Boy, and Virgin River were all included for the Fall list, but Bridgerton season 3 was notably included in the “Coming Soon” list. That could suggest that the series may not actually drop until 2024.

That was seemingly confirmed in a set of interviews with Adjoa Andoh in the first week of October 2023:

DigitalSpy spoke with the actress for a documentary called Breaking Through with Zeze Millz, where she told them “Season three will be coming out next year. That’s been in the can for a while. And with each season, the show gets slightly more fabulous. It gets more complex,”

Later that weekend, Hello Magazine posted another small tidbit where the actress once again confirms that a 2024 release date is on the cards, saying, “It’s very gratifying because we’ve held our breath for a long time. Because of the way the year’s panned out and that the season’s going to come out next year, the anticipation is going to grow and grow.”

Why the later release date? It could be Netflix padding out its release schedule, which will become more bare over the coming year as the strikes make an impact. It could also be because Bridgerton is a WGA and SAG-AFTRA-covered series. Both of those guilds are currently on strike, meaning no production or development on season 4 can currently proceed.

Bridgerton Season 3 First Looks Arrived at Netflix TUDUM

Bridgerton is one of the shows that will be showcased at the Netflix TUDUM event that took place in Brazil on June 17th, 2023.

Nicola Coughlan attended the event in person and featured on the live stream, teasing new information about the new season and dropping some first-look pictures for the forthcoming third season. A full replay can be found on YouTube – Bridgerton content can be found between 23:30 and 30:50.

On stage, Coughlan teased about the new season:

“Can Peneloise repair their friendship? Is Penelope finally done with yellow dresses? This season Penelope returns to London deterimed to become a new woman with new independence and a new determination. I can promise you quite the scandalous season and we cannot wait to take you along for the carriage ride.”

Do contain your excitement. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived.

What is the production status of Bridgerton season 3?

Thanks to the cast members of Bridgerton, it was revealed in a YouTube video released by Netflix that filming had officially begun by July 20th, 2022.

Filming once again took place across England, with lots of scenes filmed on location in Bath, England. Locations in Bath include Lansdown is a suburb of the World Heritage City of Bath, The Holburne Museum,

Many people snapped pictures of the production including these taken in January 2023:

A few months later, filming concluded, confirmed by a picture of the Netflix staff congratulating the cast and crew on a job well done for their work on the third season.

Bridgerton Season 3 Episodes: How many? Episode Titles, Directors and Writers

Eight episodes are set to make up the third season of Bridgerton.

At TUDUM 2022, Nicola Coughlan, aka Penelope Featherington, read from the script of the first episode of season 3 titled “Out of the Shadows.”

Alicia Robbins serves as director of photography on season 3 for episodes 1, 2, 5, and 6.

Here’s the current episode list with directors and writers:

Episode 301 – Out of the Shadows Directed by Tricia Brock

Episode 302

Episode 303 Directed by Andrew Ahn

Episode 304 Directed by Andrew Ahn

Episode 305

Episode 306

Episode 307 Directed by Tom Verica

Episode 308 Directed by Tom Verica



Making their directorial debut on Bridgerton on season 3 is Bille Woodruff who has directed on Yellowjackets and Fear the Walking Dead.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast: Who’s Returning, Who’s New and Who’s Departed?

Many of the cast members from the previous season of Bridgerton will be returning;

Jonathan Bailey – Lord Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley – Lady Kathani ‘Kate’ Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan – Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton – Colin Bridgerton

Florence Hunt – Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie – Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson – Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston – Gregory Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell – Lady Violet Bridgerton

Adjoa Andoh – Lady Danbury

Lorraine Ashbourne – Mrs. Varley

Charithra Chandran – Edwina Sharma

Harriet Cains – Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter – Prudence Featherington

Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte

Polly Walker – Portia, Baroness Featherington

Martins Imhangbe – Will Mondrich

Calam Lynch – Theo Sharpe

Julie Andrews – voice of Lady Whistledown

It has already been confirmed that Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning as Daphne Basset, Duchess of Hastings.

Regé-Jean Page also debunked rumors that he would return for season 3 in a post, saying:

“No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.”

The first major casting for season 3 came in May 2022 with the news that Hannah Dodd would be playing the “elusive Bridgerton sibling” in season 3 taking over the role from Ruby Stokes who left Bridgerton to star in Lockwood & Co (now canceled).

Alongside the announcement that filming has begun, three new cast members were also revealed.

James Phoon takes on the role of Harry Dankworth, who has been described as a man that lacks wit and intelligence, but more than makes up for with seriously good looks.

takes on the role of Harry Dankworth, who has been described as a man that lacks wit and intelligence, but more than makes up for with seriously good looks. Sam Phillips takes on the role of Lord Debling, a friendly lord with quirky interests that has the means, money, and title to pursue his eccentricities.

takes on the role of Lord Debling, a friendly lord with quirky interests that has the means, money, and title to pursue his eccentricities. Daniel Francis takes on the role of Marcus Anderson, a charismatic man who can light up any room he enters, which often gets him the attention of many ladies, to the ire of his peers.

Other new cast members for season 3 include:

David Mumeni as Lord Samadani

Bridgerton season 3 story: What can we expect from the new season?

Each new season of Bridgerton focuses on the romance of different members of the Bridgerton family.

In season 3, the story and romance of Lady Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are the main focus, with the series now focusing mostly on the fourth novel from the source material, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

A full synopsis for season 3 of Bridgerton has been revealed;

“Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Other Bridgerton News

Rounding out the article with any Bridgerton news that doesn’t quite relate to season 3:

At TUDUM 2023, it was announced that the live event “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” put together by Shondaland, Netflix, and Fever that’s already taken place in 10 cities will be rolling out to Sao Paulo in Brazil.

At the Emmy nominations in mid-July 2023, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was nominated for three awards.

Are you looking forward to the third season of Bridgerton on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!