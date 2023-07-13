‘Burning Body’ Starring Úrsula Corberó Coming to Netflix September 2023

Úrsula Corberó, star of Netflix’s global phenomenon, Money Heist, will star in the streaming services’ upcoming new Spanish crime-drama, Burning Body. Coming to Netflix in September 2023, we’ve got everything you need to know about Burning Body, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Burning Body is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original crime drama miniseries directed and produced by Jorge Torregrossa. The series was written by Carlos López, Laura Sarmiento Pallarés, and Eduard Sola. Arcadia Motion Pictures is the studio behind the production of Burning Body with Ibon Cormenzana, and Andrea Martínez Muñoz listed as executive producers alongside Jorge Torregrossa.

When is the Burning Body Netflix release date?

Netflix uploaded a date announcement onto its YouTube, revealing the release date as Friday, September 8th, 2023.

What is the plot of Burning Body?

The synopsis for Burning Body has been sourced from IMDb:

It takes us to May 2017. The body of a man appears charred inside a car in the Foix reservoir, in Barcelona. This is Pedro, a police officer. The event quickly arouses the interest of public opinion, and more so as the investigation reveals a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence and sexual scandals involving Pedro and two of his fellow police officers: his partner Rosa and her ex-boyfriend, Albert

Who are the cast members of Burning Body?

Instantly recognizable to millions of Netflix subscribers worldwide, Úrsula Corberó who played the role of Tokyo in Money Heist will play the lead role of Rosa in Burning Body. The actress has only starred in one other Netflix series, Paquita Salas, however, she will star in the upcoming heist comedy Lift, starring Kevin Hart.

Quim Gutiérrez plays the role of Albert. The Spanish actor has starred in multiple Netflix projects, including the Spanish dub of Klaus, comedy movies Mother’s Love and I Love You, Stupid, and the superhero comedy series The Neighbor.

Eva Llorach plays the role of Ester. Fans of the Netflix series Elite will recognize Llorach as Sandra. Burning Body will be the second Netflix project for the Spanish actress.

José Manuel Poga plays the role of Pedro. Another Money Heist alumni, fans will recognize him for his role as Gandia. He recently starred in Netflix’s crime thriller Infiesto. He also starred in the historical thriller The Endless Trench.

The remaining cast members are;

Isak Férriz (Infiesto) as Javi

(Infiesto) as Javi Raúl Prieto (La señora) as Manu

(La señora) as Manu Guiomar Caiado (Mòpies) as Sofia

(Mòpies) as Sofia Sergi Cervera (La mirada de la Fiona) as Néstor

(La mirada de la Fiona) as Néstor Bruno Sevilla (The Distances) as Álvaro

(The Distances) as Álvaro Aina Clotet (The Wild Ones) as Silvia

(The Wild Ones) as Silvia Aleida Torrent (The Antares Paradox) as Vanesa

(The Antares Paradox) as Vanesa Nuris Blu (Synchronicity) as Amiga de Almu

(Synchronicity) as Amiga de Almu Pep Ambròs (Matadero) as Eduard

(Matadero) as Eduard Anaïs Valley (Vampiras: The Brides) as Patricia

(Vampiras: The Brides) as Patricia Alfons Nieto (El Cid) as Juanjo

When and where did the filming take place Burning Body?

Filming reportedly began on September 23rd, 2022. The series entered post-production on April 30th, 2023.

Filming took place in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Are you looking forward to the release of Burning Body on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!