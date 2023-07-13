List of New Netflix Original Movies Released in 2023

It’s been a busy year so far for new Netflix Original movies with new movies from different genres. This article will take you through all of the new movies released under the Netflix Original banner in 2023.

As always, you can find daily recaps of what’s new on Netflix via our hub page, which displays the full list of new titles, trailers, and more information about each title.

This list will be updated several times throughout the year, much like our lists of all the new documentaries released in 2023 and new stand-up specials.

Note: This list will only include English-language movies; we’ll be covering international titles separately.

Article Continues Below...

New Action Netflix Original Movies Released in 2023

Luther: The Fallen Sun Released on Netflix: March 10th Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer. RottenTomatoes Score: 68% IMDb Score: 6.4/10



Murder Mystery 2 Released on Netflix: March 31st After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding. RottenTomatoes Score: 44% IMDb Score: 5.7/10

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die Released on Netflix: April 14th In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last. RottenTomatoes Score: 82% IMDb Score: 6.9/10



The Mother Released on Netflix: May 12th A military-trained assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she’s never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge. RottenTomatoes Score: 43% IMDb Score: 5.6/10



Extraction 2 Released on Netflix: June 16th Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster. RottenTomatoes Score: 79% IMDb Score: 7.1/10

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold Released on Netflix: June 23rd When an undercover cop is tasked with investigating a historic gold heist in Johannesburg, he’s forced to choose between his conscience and the law. IMDb Score: 4.2/10



New Animated Netflix Original Movies Released in 2023

The Magician’s Elephant Released on Netflix: March 17th A determined boy accepts a king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant — and the chance to chase his destiny. RottenTomatoes Score: 67% IMDb Score: 6.5/10



We Lost Our Human (Interactive) Released on Netflix: March 21st There’s been a glitch — all the humans are gone! Can you help pampered pet siblings Pud and Ham journey to the center of the universe to fix it? IMDb Score: 6.5/10

Nimona Released on Netflix: June 30th A knight framed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy? RottenTomatoes: 94% IMDb Score: 7.7/10



New Drama Netflix Original Movies Released in 2023

The Pale Blue Eye Released on Netflix: January 6th A retired detective recruits an astute West Point cadet named Edgar Allan Poe to help him solve a grisly murder mystery at the U.S. Military Academy. RottenTomatoes Score: 63% IMDb Score: 6.6/10

The Strays Released on Netflix: February 22nd A woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town. RottenTomatoes Score: 52% IMDb Score: 4.8/10



Weathering Released on Netflix: April 14th After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home. IMDb Score: 4.1/10

Run Rabbit Run Released on Netflix: June 28th A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past. RottenTomatoes Score: 37% IMDb Score: 5.0/10



New Comedy Netflix Original Movies Released in 2023

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner Released on Netflix: January 13th After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor. IMDb Score: 4.1/10

You People Released on Netflix: January 27th Families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents. RottenTomatoes Score: 41% IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Our Review for You People



Your Place or Mine

Released on Netflix: February 10th When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love. RottenTomatoes Score: 31% IMDb Score: 5.7/10

Faraway Released on Netflix: March 8th After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love. RottenTomatoes Score: 67% IMDb Score: 6.7/10

A Tourist’s Guide to Love Released on Netflix: April 21st Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life. RottenTomatoes Score: 71% IMDb Score: 5.7/10



The Perfect Find Released on Netflix: June 23rd A fashion editor’s career comeback hits a snag when she learns the charming young stranger she kissed at a party is her new coworker and her boss’ son. RottenTomatoes Score: 70% IMDb Score: 5.2/10



New Family Netflix Original Movies Released in 2023

Dog Gone

Released on Netflix: January 13th When his beloved dog goes missing, a young man embarks on an incredible search with his parents to find him and give him life-saving medication. RottenTomatoes Score: 41% IMDb Score: 6.0/10

True Spirit Released on Netflix: February 3rd A tenacious Australian teen chases her dreams and faces her fears as she sets out to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world. RottenTomatoes Score: 79% IMDb Score: 6.8/10



We Have a Ghost

Released on Netflix: February 24th After finding a ghost with a murky past haunting their new house, a family becomes internet sensations — and the targets of a shadowy government agency. RottenTomatoes Score: 42% IMDb Score: 6.1/10

Chupa Released on Netflix: April 7th While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather’s ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. RottenTomatoes Score: 68% IMDb Score: 5.5/10

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Released on Netflix: April 19th After tragedy strikes, an unlikely young hero takes her rightful place among the Power Rangers to face off against the team’s oldest archnemesis. RottenTomatoes Score: 76% IMDb Score: 5.7/10



Want to see what movies Netflix has coming up? Check out the movies still to come to Netflix in 2023 and we’ve got a separate preview for those coming even further down the line.

What’s been your favorite new movie addition so far in 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.