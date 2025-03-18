‘Cujo’: Stephen King Movie Adaptation in Works at Netflix with Darren Aronofsky in Talks to Direct

A Stephen King Cujo adaptation is in active development at Netflix. Last week, Deadline revealed that a feature film was being developed on the 1981 novel by the prolific horror writer. The latest reporting confirmed that Netflix is honing in on a director with Darren Aronofsky in active discussions.

Roy Lee, who previously worked with Dan Lin, Netflix’s new head of film, at Warner Bros. on the Stephen King adaptation of It, is attached to produce the project. There is no word on who is writing the project just yet. Vertigo Entertainment is the production company tied to the adaptation.

A Netflix adaptation would mark the second time the ’81 novel has been on the big screen. Lewis Teague directed the 91-minute R-rated movie back in 1983 on a modest budget of around $5 million. That adaptation featured the talents of Dee Wallace, Daniel Hugh Kelly, and Danny Pintauro.

For those unfamiliar, the rather absurd premise of the book involves a St. Bernard contracting rabies and terrorizing a New England town. Think Jaws meets Cocaine Bear.

Netflix hasn’t officially unveiled the project through its channels just yet. They notably declined to comment in the original report, which sometimes signifies that a project is not far enough to announce itself. That also means it’s not quite at the greenlight stage. However, shortly after the announcement, it coincidentally released a post on its TUDUM site about all of Netflix’s currently available Stephen King adaptations.

Darren Aronofsky In Talks to Direct

Following the report that the project was in the works at Netflix, Jeff Sneider followed up with a report suggesting that Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream, and The Wrestler) is currently in negotiations to become the movie’s director. This would mark the director’s first major project for a streamer.

Netflix has produced several Stephen King adaptations before, some of which are considered to be some of Netflix’s best horrors in its lineup. Over the past decade, they’ve exclusively released four films and series (five, depending on where you live) that adapt King’s vast library.

The streamer’s most recent King adaptation came in 2022 with Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which Ryan Murphy produced. Before that, it exclusively released Gerald’s Game by director Mike Flanagan, In The Tall Grass from Vincenzo Natali, and 1992 by director Zak Hilditch. The streamer also still distributes the short-lived series The Mist in international regions, although it is scheduled to leave this August (it’s already departed Netflix US).

Netflix also previously announced it was working on a new adaptation of The Talisman with The Duffer Brothers. However, that appears to be on the back burner, as the duo is focused on a trio of projects scheduled to release in 2025 and 2026.

Are you excited about a potential Netflix remake of Stephen King’s Cujo? Let us know in the comments.