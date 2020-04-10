‘Dead to Me’ Season 2: Netflix May 2020 Release & What We Know So Far

Dead to Me season 2 is arriving on Netflix in May 2020. If you’re looking for the latest on the show including what to expect from season 2, when it’s releasing and more, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming second season.

The comedy comes to Netflix to sit alongside the likes of Grace and Frankie, Dear White People, Friends from College and She’s Gotta Have It. It’s a mature comedy about two women who have recently lost their husbands and their processes around dealing with grief. If you’ve now seen the series, you’ll know it takes lots of twists and eventful turns along the way including some of the best cliffhangers we’ve seen to date.

Season 1 of Dead to Me was announced back in April 2018 and came to Netflix on May 3rd, 2019.

Dead to Me Season 2 Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Renewed (Last updated: 04/06/2019)

After Netflix recently canned one of its most popular comedy shows, Santa Clarita Diet many fans have feared for the future of Dead to Me. Put those worries to rest as we can confirm that Netflix has indeed renewed Dead to Me for another season. This comes as no surprise considering how popular the series has become in such a short period of time amongst both fans and critics. In fact, the series was so popular, 30 million people watched it in the first month. In addition, the series is a rewards magnet already with a primetime Emmy nomination under its belt.

Dead to Me season 2 writing began soon after the show was renewed. It wasn’t until September 2019 until we got news of the first table read for season 2. Filming also reportedly began in September.

Here we go again pic.twitter.com/UK1WRoS4Od — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 14, 2019

What to expect from season 2 of Dead to Me

As Bustle recounts, there are plenty of twists and turns throughout the first season particularly with Judy’s personality flipping constantly throughout.

Despite this, season 1 wrapped its story nicely but that’s not to say there couldn’t be more to explore. As one Redditor said it could focus more on “redemption and trying to make amends with someone you wronged”.

One Reddit even had a theory about how the series relates to The Great Gatsby.

Some criticized the first season as being a little too predictable but praised the overall humor of the show.

As for when a new season would drop onto Netflix. It’s likely that the show will now keep to roughly an annual release. In which case, you can expect season 2 to arrive in early 2020.

How many episodes will there be in Dead to Me season 2?

As per the previous season, there will once again be 10 episodes in season 2.

Dead to Me Season 2 Release Date

As predicted, Dead to Me season 2 is arriving on Netflix in Spring 2020.

Netflix confirmed on April 10th, 2020 that season 2 of Dead to Me would arrive on Netflix on May 8th, 2020.

No one can ever know what happened. Except us. Dead to Me Season 2 premieres May 8 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/iQS9vBvaIe — Dead To Me (@deadtome) April 10, 2020

Other Dead to Me Season 2 News

One of the first new cast announcements for season 2 came in October 2019 when it was announced Natalie Morales who recently appeared in the latest season of Santa Clarita Diet had joined the cast.

In early November 2019, TMZ caught a first glimpse picture onset which confirms that James Marsden, who plays her BFF’s ex-fiance will be back in season 2.

Christina Applegate, James Marsden Film New Season of 'Dead to Me' https://t.co/jMmxWKxdfB — TMZ (@TMZ) November 6, 2019

In November 2019, we first got the notice that Michole Briana White had joined the case who will play the role of Teri in season 2. Her previous credits include Encino Man and Volcano

Michole Briana White (@missmichole) has joined the cast of #DeadToMe for season 2 and will play the role of Teri. pic.twitter.com/rJRGvrRv0N — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 13, 2019

Also in November, we got word of some of the directors coming to direct in season 2. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum will direct episodes 5 & 6, her credits include Why Women Kill and Empire. Episode 9 is set to be directed by Silver Tree who works on Netflix’s Atypical and is a producer on Shameless for Showtime.

In December 2019, it was announced that Jere Burns who has appeared in Breaking Bad and more recently on his stint in both Angie Tribeca and Justified will be joining the cast in season 2 and play the role of Howard Hastings.

Jere Burns (@JereBurns) who's appeared in Breaking Bad and Angie Tribeca is set to appear in Dead to Me season 2. #DeadToMe pic.twitter.com/5HzVUUrpSE — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 6, 2019

Do you want to see Dead to Me return for season 2 on Netflix?