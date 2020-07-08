‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: Netflix Renews for a Third and Final Season

It’s been another stellar season for Dead to Me on Netflix, and fans simply can’t get enough of Jen and Judy. Hungry for more, Netflix will have a subscriber riot on their hands if they don’t renew the series for a third season. Speaking of, we’ll be keeping track of all things season three, including the Netflix renewal status, plot, casting news, and potential release dates

Dead to Me is a Netflix Original black-comedy series created by Liz Feldman. The series has fast become one of the most-watched comedy series on Netflix, having amassed an audience of over 30 million worldwide in the first season.

The soul of the series belongs to the chemistry between Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. On-screen together they have been electric, making for some truly hilarious comedy, and heart-wrenching drama.

Has Netflix renewed Dead to Me for the third season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 19/05/2020)

It took a little longer than expected, but Netflix finally announced the news that Dead to Me is returning for a third and final season!

There should be no surprise that Dead to Me has been renewed again, the series featured heavily in the most popular tv series lists on Netflix. In particular, it sat at the top of the US charts the day of release.

In addition to #DeadToMe’s renewal, Netflix has formed a multi-year partnership with creator Liz Feldman for original series and other projects. https://t.co/QwYJJs13ef — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 6, 2020

When can we expect to see Dead to Me season three on Netflix?

Dead to Me has been very consistent with its release dates so far, having been released in May for two years running.

It would be an easy assumption that the plan would be for the third season of Dead to Me to arrive on Netflix in May 2021, but unfortunately, plans may be disrupted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely disruptive for the world, and especially for the film and TV industry. Assuming that projects return to production by the Fall, then Dead to Me should still be on track to return Spring 2021.

What to expect from Dead to Me season three

*Season 2 Spoiler Warning*

The Crash Aftermath

Ben, presumedly on his way to identify the body of his dead brother Steve, hit the car that Jen and Judy were in at the intersection. The struggling alcoholic had been drinking whiskey and ran through a stop sign.

It’s unclear if Ben even realized it was Jen and Judy he hit, and whether or not the pair got a glimpse of Ben before he drove away.

This will weigh heavily on Ben, who’s likely to turn to another bottle, especially if he thought he killed whoever was in the car, not to mention being on the way to identify his dead brother’s body.

Jen and Judy are conscious, but it’s unclear what injuries the pair may have sustained. If the pair learn that Ben was the one driving, we can expect an awkward confrontation between them.

Charlie finds Judy’s Letter

After searching Judy’s room for some weed, Charlie finds the letter that his mother, Jen, had written for Judy.

It’s not revealed if Charlie actually read the letter, but if he has, then he will have learned of Judy’s involvement in his father’s hit-and-run death. Not to mention, his mother’s guilt in killing Steve.

With such evidence, it would make him innocent as he is still a suspect in Steve’s disappearance.

Charlie has shown to be extremely rebellious, so he could either end up blackmailing Judy and Jen, or he’ll make their life hell because of the death of his father.

Will Jen be caught?

Jen was prepared to face the consequences of Steve’s murder and had confessed to Detective Perez. But after the pair were unable to find the body, and had a heart-to-heart, Perez let her go free.

Nick, who’s been hot on the case, was given a bag of evidence by Judy to incriminate Steve and Steve’s father. She was hoping that Nick could use the evidence to protect Jen, but upon realizing that Jen hadn’t formally confessed yet, she had to backtrack.

Charlie has the letter, Jen confessed to Perez, and the body of Steve has been found, there many threads of the web that could lead all the way back to Jen being arrested.

Who will be returning for season three of Dead to Me?

We can expect to see the following cast members return to reprise their roles in the third season of Dead to Me:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jen Harding Christina Applegate The Sweetest Thing | Bad Moms | Married with Children Judy Hale Linda Cardellini Scooby-Doo | Brokeback Mountain | Avengers: Age of Ultron Charlie Harding Sam McCarthy All These Small Moments | Condor | The Blacklist Henry Harding Luke Roessler It Chapter Two | Riverdale | Descendants 3 Steve/Ben Wood James Marsden X-Men | Hairspray | Enchanted Christopher Doyle Max Jenkins The Mysteries of Laura | Crown Prince | Plus One Detective Ana Perez Diana Maria Riva What Women Want | 17 Again | The Good Guys Nick Prager Brandon Scott This Is Us | 13 Reasons Why | Grey’s Anatomy

Casting News

As the series hasn’t been renewed, it’s still too early to learn of any casting news for the potential third season.

The cast did get together recently for a hilarious table read on ET Canada!

When is Dead to Me season three expected to start filming?

Unless COVID-19 has other plans for 2020, you can expect the third season to begin filming Fall 2020.

