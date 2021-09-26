Ellie Kemper to Star in ‘Happiness for Beginners’ Adaptation at Netflix

Ellie Kemper is getting a feature film at Netflix according to a new report from BTL. Filming is to get underway on the new movie called Happiness for Beginners this week and will reportedly be made exclusively for Netflix.

The new drama movie called Happiness for Beginners is set to begin production in late September 2021 and run through to early November 2021. According to BTL, the movie will be adapted from the Katherine Center novel that was released in March 2015. Center is also behind novels such as Things You Save in a Fire, How to Walk Away and What You Wish For.

Here’s how the story is described:

“A year after getting divorced, Helen Carpenter, thirty-two, lets her annoying, ten years younger brother talk her into signing up for a wilderness survival course. It’s supposed to be a chance for her to pull herself together again, but when she discovers that her brother’s even-more-annoying best friend is also coming on the trip, she can’t imagine how it will be anything other than a disaster.”

Cranetown Media is reportedly involved in the project who has worked on projects with Netflix such as the 2020 movie Uncorked and Alexa & Katie.

Ellie Kemper is expected to play the lead role in the drama, Helen Carpenter.

This is not Ellie Kemper’s first big Netflix Original project. Kemper starred in one of Netflix’s first real forays into the world of comedy series with the acquired show, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The show eventually went onto run for four seasons ending back in January 2019 and saw an interactive special added on Netflix in summer 2020.

Beyond Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Kemper is perhaps best known for her role as Erin Hannon on NBC’s The Office (which departed Netflix in the US in January 2021 while be added to Netflix internationally) and a slew of movie roles including Bridesmaids, Sex Tape and 21 Jump Street.

That’s all we have on the drama for the moment, we’re awaiting details on who will direct and who will be adapting the script.

Are you excited about Netflix’s adaptation of Happiness For Beginners? Let us know in the comments down below.