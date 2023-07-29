Best New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: July 29th, 2023

To mark a strong end to July 2023, it’s been a strong lineup for new movies and TV shows on Netflix this week. Subscribers will get to watch the final episodes of The Witcher season 3, two fantastic returning K-dramas, and an action-comedy starring the legendary Jackie Chan and John Cena.

N = Netflix Original



Here are the best new movies and shows on Netflix this week:

Article continues below...



Hidden Strike (2023)

Director: Scott Waugh

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Jackie Chan, John Cena, Pilou Asbaek, Zhenwei Wang, Rachael Holoway

Jackie Chan is a beloved veteran of the action-comedy genre, and while John Cena is by no means new to acting his popularity in Hollywood continues to grow. A genuinely funny pairing, we suspect the viewing numbers will be high this weekend for Hidden Strike.

Two ex-special forces soldiers must escort a group of civilians along Baghdad’s “Highway of Death” to the safety of the Green Zone.

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2) N

New Episodes: 3

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Eamkmq

The final three episodes of the third season mean we’ll be saying goodbye to Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia for good.

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Happiness for Beginners (2023) N

Director: Vicky Wright

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook

Ellie Kemper has one of the most successful Netflix comedies on the platform thanks to The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Many subscribers will be surprised to learn that this is her first role in a Netflix movie.

Helen signs up for a wilderness survival course, a year after getting divorced. Shdde discovers through this experience that sometimes, you have to get really lost in order to find yourself.

Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 1) N

New Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Adventure, Martial-Arts | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Ôtsuka, Megumi Han, Hôchû Ôtsuka, Takaya Hashi

Part 2 of the second season of Baki Hanma will see the long-awaited final showdown between Baki, and his father, Yamamoto.

After overcoming countless intense battles with powerful enemies, the time is finally ripe for Baki to face his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is said to be “the strongest creature on Earth.” Before this battle, Baki chooses Biscuit Oliva also known as Mr. Unchained as an appropriate sparring partner. Oliva is currently incarcerated in a prison called the “Black Pentagon,” home to only the most violent criminals. In order to fight Oliva, Baki gets himself imprisoned in the Black Pentagon. However, in addition to his desired sparring partner, a number of terrifying fighters also await him here.

D.P. (Season 2) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Son Seok Koo, Ji Jin Hee

The first season of D.P. was a big hit with subscribers when it first landed on Netflix in 2021. Two years later, 6 exciting new episodes are ready to be binged.

A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023) N

Director: Jeremy Zag

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Annouck Hautbois, Benjamin Bollen, Antoine Tome, Fanny Bloc, Jeanna Chartier

Ladybug and Cat Noir have been one of the most popular animated franchises on Netflix over the past several years. While the series is still ongoing, the new movie should excite millions of fans around the world.

Ordinary teenager Marinette’s life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city.

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) N

New Episodes: 12 (Weekly)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan

Fans have been extremely patient waiting for the second season of The Uncanny Counter. New episodes will be available on Saturdays and Sundays over the next six weeks.

Noodle shop employees by day and demon hunters by night, the Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans.

What new movies and TV shows will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!