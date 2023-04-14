Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: April 14th, 2023

It’s another Original heavy week in the list of best new TV shows added to Netflix this week. This week’s batch sees a meme come to life, a lusty new British thriller, a great new political K-drama, and some fantastic new documentaries.

N = Netflix Original

Florida Man (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 7

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Cast: Edgar Ramírez, Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis

The meme comes to life in Netflix’s adaptation of Mike Baron’s crime thriller comic. Edgar Ramirez stars in his third Netflix project, after previously starring in Bright and Yes Day.

In Florida Man, when a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The series is described as a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’s Out Of Sight.

Obsession (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 33 Minutes

Cast: Richard Armitage, Charlie Murphy, Indira Varma, Rish Shah

We expect Obsession to be the obsession of many subscribers this weekend thanks to the forbidden romance between Richard Armitage’s William, and Charlie Murphy’s Anna.

A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

Running for my Truth: Alex Schwazer (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Crime, Docuseries | Runtime: 49 Minutes

Cast: Alex Schwazerc

Everyone loves a story of redemption, and that’s exactly what speed walker Alex Schwazer is after.

After being banned for doping, Olympic medalist racewalker Alex Schwazer enlists one of his accusers to help him make a comeback.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 62 Minutes

One of the greatest tragedies to take place on American soil in the 21st century, the new Netflix doc goes even delves even deeper into the tragedy through archived footage, chilling reenactments, and exclusive interviews.

Queenmaker (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12 (Released Weekly)

Genre: Drama, Political | Runtime: 66 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri, Ryu Soo-young, Seo Yi-sook, Ok Ja-yeon

The brand-new political K-drama will have episodes released weekly every Friday! We have big hopes that Queenmaker will be one of the biggest k-dramas on Netflix in Spring 2023.`

Two women join forces, Hwang Do Hee, a skilled career woman, who hasn’t come down from her 12-centimeter stilettos for 12 years, and the labor rights lawyer Oh Seung Sook aka “crazy rhinoceros.” Oh Seung Sook is the president of the Women’s workers association, leader of the Worker’s Solidarity with Rights Foundation, and a popular YouTuber with little interest in authority. However, the “Queen Maker” Hwang Do Hee is determined to make Oh Seung Sook the mayor of Seoul.

What TV shows are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!