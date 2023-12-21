What Time Will ‘Rebel Moon’ Be Streaming on Netflix?

The time has come for Snyder fans. Netflix’s big, bold, and ambitious new fantasy franchise is just around the corner and is releasing slightly earlier than most Netflix Originals on the platform do. Below is a countdown clock plus a full timezone guide for when you can stream the next movie on Netflix.

As you may have seen, critical consensus for the movie has been overwhelmingly negative thus far, and audiences that have checked out the movie in theaters have been overly positive. Where will this balance out in the coming weeks? We’ll have to see. At the moment, the RottenTomatoes score for Rebel Moon is at 25%, with the consensus being:

“Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire proves Zack Snyder hasn’t lost his visual flair, but eye candy isn’t enough to offset a storyline made up of various sci-fi/fantasy tropes”

In case you didn’t know, Netflix also has a second movie just around the corner with Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver scheduled to hit on April 19th, 2024.

Timezone Release Schedule for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Following Disney’s lead that’s been experimenting with releasing its titles in prime time onto the service, Rebel Moon will be Netflix’s first attempt (beyond its live streams) at taking advantage of this new release time which is five hours earlier than usual.

As you can probably see by the times below, the movie’s launch has been engineered for Americans to watch in the evening or, if you’re in Asia, just as you wake up. That’s a change, of course, with Europeans usually being able to watch new Netflix Originals as they wake up, Americans having to stay up overnight to watch a Netflix Original or those in Asia having to wait until dinner time!

Time Zone Time Pacific Standard Time (PT) 07:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) 08:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) 09:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:00 PM Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 11:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 03:00 AM Central European Time (CET) 04:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) 05:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) 07:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) 10:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 12:00 PM

Countdown Clock for Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child Of Fire

If you don’t know what timezone you live in – you can just refer to this countdown clock below, or if you log into Netflix, you can probably see a countdown there, but it doesn’t seem to work on every load. The countdown clock is timed for 10 PM EST.

Alternatively, if you’d rather not wait for a clock – you can get Netflix to actively remind you by clicking the “Remind Me” on the page for the movie.

Will you be waking up early or staying up late for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire?