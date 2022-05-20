Fans Look to Netflix To Save ‘Charmed’ After The CW Cancelation

Charmed was recently canceled at The CW alongside a slew of other shows from the network. Many of the cancelations were surprising especially given many fall in Netflix US’s overall deal with the network. Following its cancelation, fans have been campaigning to networks, including Netflix, to save the show.

Given Netflix’s connection to Charmed (it carries the show in the United States), it’s a natural target for campaigns to save it. The show comes to Netflix US as part of a legacy agreement with The CW that bought all of their scripted TV slate over to Netflix US following their season finales.

Despite getting off to a very rough start, the show has arguably hit its stride and while it never quite reached the heights of the original show that aired between 1998 and 2006 (and sadly no longer on Netflix) it still had a small but dedicated fan base.

Among the stars of the show includes Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Madeleine Mantock and Poppy Drayton.

Charmed was one of the many cancelations from The CW this year many of which are part of the aforementioned legacy deal with Netflix. In fact, only The Flash, All American, and Riverdale will be going into the 22/23 season.

As it currently stands, Netflix is set to receive season 4 of Charmed in mid-to-late June 2022. It’d then lose the show in 2027. Charmed never came to Netflix outside of the United States.

One of the fans campaigning for the show to be picked up by Netflix goes by the appropriately named handle “SaveCharmed” on Twitter, set up the Change.org petition to save the show, and told us about why they think Netflix should revive the show:

“We’ve seen a recent decline in supernatural shows despite a continued interest in them. Because of this, Netflix would likely be able to profit greatly from picking up this beloved show. Charmed is also extremely popular and can often be found trending on Netflix. Charmed is an ever evolving show and many would agree that season four is one of the best seasons yet. Charmed must be saved because it’s an important show that has saved and changed the lives of so many.”

Will Netflix save Charmed?

As we’ve covered for fan campaigns looking to save the likes of Legacies and Legends of Tomorrow, these shows are facing an uphill battle.

Our view is that given that revivals are a rarity at Netflix now (Manifest was the last big show to get revived) and therefore, the likelihood of Charmed getting revived at Netflix seems highly unlikely.

If the viewing is there in the United States, we could see Netflix license the show internationally to decide whether to give the show another shot but in reality, this is all very unlikely.

Would you like to see Charmed saved for a fifth season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.