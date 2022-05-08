Fans Campaign to Netflix to Save ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

There won’t be a season 8 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as it’s been announced that the show has been canceled after its seventh season. With Netflix carrying Legends of Tomorrow in many countries around the globe, some are looking to the service to give it a sendoff revival series but chances are slim to none.

Airing on the American network The CW, Legends of Tomorrow is the long-running superhero series starring Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, and Franz Drameh.

The series first began airing all the way back in 2016 and concluded its run on March 2nd, 2022.

In many regions, the show is exclusively available on Netflix. Much of Europe, Asia and Latin America received weekly episodes of the DC show which is a growing rarity. Netflix in the United States used to receive early seasons each fall but that improved to getting new seasons just a week or so following each season finale.

Season 7, which is now the final season, arrived on Netflix in the United States on March 10th, 2022. With that final season now on Netflix, that means that Netflix will lose the show in March 2027.

Unogs reports that at least 30 countries are currently streaming all seven seasons of the show.

Reasons for the show’s cancelation aren’t clear. DigitalSpy speculates it’s likely due to internal problems at The CW, ratings and the fact the Arrowverse is coming to a close in favor of a new range of DC shows.

Keto Shimizu, who serves as the co-showrunner of Legends of Tomorrow, took to Twitter to announce the cancelation on April 30th saying:

“Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider.”

The cancelation came as a shock to many as The CW is usually quite good when it comes to letting its shows wrap up in a nice manner.

The untimely cancellation has led to fans creating petitions and using social media to try and get the show saved. Most of the conversation is using the #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow hashtag.

Could and should Netflix revive Legends of Tomorrow?

In reality, the show’s chances of getting a revival on Netflix are slim to none, at least in our view.

Previously Netflix revivals of shows have often been with shows with lesser mileage on the clock (fewer seasons) and ones that aren’t as deeply connected to other shows as Legends of Tomorrow is. With much of the Arrowverse expected to leave Netflix over the course of the next decade over to HBO Max, that’s naturally where the show should get renewed if anywhere.

Our friends at Netflix Life are also similarly pessimistic about the chances that Legends of Tomorrow (or Batwoman which also received the chop) getting a Netflix revival.

Nevertheless, fans will continue to campaign for Netflix or HBO Max to give the show the sendoff it deserves.

Would you like to see Netflix revive Legends of Tomorrow for a new season or a movie? Let us know in the comments.