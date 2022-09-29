‘Fate: A Winx Saga’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Fate: The Winx Saga returned to Netflix in September 2022 but does it set up a third season and will we get one? We review the chances of Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 on Netflix by looking at its performance and diving into what we can expect from a new season.

First debuting in January 2021, the series from Brian Young is a live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club. The show received a swift renewal and season 2 also received a slightly larger season order with 8 episodes up from the 6 for season 1 (only 7 released, however).

Has Netflix Renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for Season 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Not Yet Renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: 50/50

No decision has been made on the future of Fate: The Winx Saga, so it’ll ultimately come down to performance (more on this shortly) as to whether the show gets renewed. You can read more on what goes into a renewal decision at Netflix here.

The show did get pretty decent coverage via Netflix’s own marketing. Netflix Tudum covered the series in-depth; it received multiple trailers and even was one of the headliners at Netflix’s Geeked Week event earlier this year.

The social media pages for the show continue to be active too.

The intentions are to continue the show, according to showrunner Brian Young. In a post, the showrunner said:

“It’s out! I’m so proud of everyone involved in @fatenetflix. Countless people worked SO hard for SO long to bring it to life! I’m in awe of our cast and crew, and our partners at Rainbow and at Netflix. And by the way, we have a lot more we want to do! This world is HUGE!!! Six episodes is not enough!!! Hopefully you’ll all watch so we get the chance.”

How well is Fate: The Winx Saga performing on Netflix?

Using Netflix’s top 10 hourly data, we can see how well the show is performing thus far.

We’ve got two weeks of data so far, and between weeks 2 and 3, we saw a 25% rise in viewing hours. It ranked second in both weeks with Cobra Kai S5 beating it between the 11th and 18th while DAHMER beat it in week 2.

Another important thing to note is that viewership also shot up for the first season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The first season featured in Netflix’s top 10s between September 18th and 25th with 20.25M hours.

So far, the second season has picked up 109.93M hours watched.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 September 11th, 2022 to September 18th, 2022 48,960,000 2 1 September 18th, 2022 to September 25th, 2022 60,970,000 (+25%) 2 2

Per our top 10 report for week 1 and using the CVE metric, the show had a weaker debut than most renewed titles at Netflix, such as Virgin River, Never Have I Ever, Sex Education, You, and Cobra Kai.

What to Expect from Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3

Spoiler warning: if you’ve yet to finish season 2, please go and watch now.

We saw many significant moments in season 2, not because of the new fairies introduced this season.

In episode 7, the Blood Witches enact their plans it came down to the students of Alfea to protect their school and their friends. Bloom also faced a painful choice which led her to a new location that would almost certainly be included in the third season.

By the close of the season, we see Sebastian defeated, with Aisha, Stella, and Terra having combined their fair powers together. That then restores the powers that had been “scraped” throughout season 2.

The next season sets us heading to the Realm of Darkness, which will no doubt represent a shift in tone if we return for a third season. Bloom is currently stuck there with her faceless mother. The entity within the shadow realm has also been teased about resurrection powers, and we see Beatrix’s grave. Could they be making a return?

We’ll also likely see a brand new headmaster/mistress following the season finale events.

The showrunner for Fate: The Winx Saga told EW we can expect to see the Beatrix sisters join in the new season, saying, “That’s a core part of the cartoon that we always knew we’d see at some point in the show. I would say if we get a season 3, expect Icy and Darcy.”

Additionally, Young said about a potential third season:

“The goal is to answer what is the Realm of Darkness? How is Bloom and her mom connected to it? Also, how it connects to our big overall mythology, which we sprinkled in a little bit of in season 2.”

What are fans predicting for the third season?

Reddit has been vibrant with reviews and predictions for the series. One post made predictions for the next three seasons (if the show is so lucky), with their prediction for season 3 being:

“Focuses on the relationship between Bloom and her mother, Stella finds the other trix sisters but it’s a trap set by Darkar and the Beatrix is alive, controlled by Darkar and will be disguised as the new headmaster like in the cartoon. Halfway through the season Bloom and her mom will be back in Alfea. Bloom will trust Headmaster Darkar, and will turn into dark bloom by the end of the season, Blooms mom will be killed.”

If you need more Fate: The Winx Saga before season 3, we recommend giving the book tie-ins a read. Lighting the Fire was the most recent release in 2022, with The Fairies’ Path being the first released last year.

Do you want to see Netflix renew Fate: The Winx Saga for a third season? Let us know in the comments down below.