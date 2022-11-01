Netflix Added 30 New Movies and Series for November 1st, 2022

It’s a new month which means a big refresh of new titles on Netflix (or at least, a little refresh) with 24 new movies and 6 new TV series hitting the service in the United States for November 1st, 2022.

Netflix did lose more titles than it added today, however. In total, Netflix added 30 additions while losing close to 90 titles (89 to be exact), meaning that Netflix had a net loss of around 60 titles.

Big removals included Leah Remini’s Scientology series, The Cat in the Hat, Despicable Me 2, The Nightingale, The Next Karate Kid, Rock of Ages, This is 40, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

November 1st never typically is a big haul for Netflix in terms of number of new titles but this year is notably less than prior years:

November 1st, 2021 – 46 new titles

2020 – 43 new titles

2019 – 101 new titles

2018 – 71 new titles

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 1st, 2022

24 New Movies Added Today

Addams Family Values (1993) – PG-13 – English – Siblings Wednesday and Pugsley Addams will stop at nothing to get rid of Pubert, the new baby boy adored by parents Gomez and Morticia.

– PG-13 – English – Siblings Wednesday and Pugsley Addams will stop at nothing to get rid of Pubert, the new baby boy adored by parents Gomez and Morticia. Attack on Finland (2021) – TV-MA – Finnish – Leading a high-stakes hostage negotiation, security officer Max Tanner must make difficult decisions to save lives and protect the future of Europe.

– TV-MA – Finnish – Leading a high-stakes hostage negotiation, security officer Max Tanner must make difficult decisions to save lives and protect the future of Europe. Dennis the Menace (1993) – PG – English – The bane of George’s life is a little boy named Dennis. But when a cunning thief attempts to rob George, Dennis may be the only one who can stop him.

– PG – English – The bane of George’s life is a little boy named Dennis. But when a cunning thief attempts to rob George, Dennis may be the only one who can stop him. Dolphin Tale (2011) – PG – English – After losing its tail in a trap, an injured dolphin is nursed back to health by a sea of animal rescuers — and a lonely boy in need of a friend.

– PG – English – After losing its tail in a trap, an injured dolphin is nursed back to health by a sea of animal rescuers — and a lonely boy in need of a friend. Man on a Ledge (2012) – PG-13 – English – When a fugitive ex-cop threatens to jump from a high window ledge, psychologist Lydia Mercer suspects there’s more to the stunt than meets the eye.

– PG-13 – English – When a fugitive ex-cop threatens to jump from a high window ledge, psychologist Lydia Mercer suspects there’s more to the stunt than meets the eye. Mile 22 (2018) – R – English – An officer in a top-secret CIA unit leads his team in escorting a prized intelligence asset to safety, with enemy forces hot on their trail.

Moneyball (2011) – PG-13 – English – Frustrated that his baseball team can’t afford big-money players, Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane bets on a bold new strategy to change the game.

– PG-13 – English – Frustrated that his baseball team can’t afford big-money players, Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane bets on a bold new strategy to change the game. Notting Hill (1999) – PG-13 – English – A chance encounter brings together reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott, who forge an improbable romance.

– PG-13 – English – A chance encounter brings together reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott, who forge an improbable romance. Oblivion (2013) – PG-13 – English – A drone technician sets out to unlock the secrets of a nearly-abandoned future Earth after finding a crashed spacecraft carrying a mysterious woman.

– PG-13 – English – A drone technician sets out to unlock the secrets of a nearly-abandoned future Earth after finding a crashed spacecraft carrying a mysterious woman. Still Alice (2014) – PG-13 – English – A professor with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease faces the pain of losing her sense of self while trying to live and love her family in the moment.

The Addams Family (1991) – PG-13 – English – The Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley — welcome long-lost relation Fester back into the creepy, kooky and close-knit fold.

– PG-13 – English – The Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley — welcome long-lost relation Fester back into the creepy, kooky and close-knit fold. The Bad Guys (2022) – PG – English – After a heist gone wrong, a wily wolf and his infamous crew of animal accomplices agree to become model citizens — or at least try to.

The Bodyguard (1992) – R – English – A reserved former Secret Service agent begins to let down his guard when he’s hired to protect a fiery superstar from a dangerous stalker.

– R – English – A reserved former Secret Service agent begins to let down his guard when he’s hired to protect a fiery superstar from a dangerous stalker. The Legend of Zorro (2005) – PG – English – Zorro returns in this sequel to thwart a political conspiracy, win his wife back and be present for his son — while continuing to protect his identity.

– PG – English – Zorro returns in this sequel to thwart a political conspiracy, win his wife back and be present for his son — while continuing to protect his identity. The Little Rascals (1994) – PG – English – As Alfalfa tries to charm Darla, a group of pint-sized mischief-makers land in all sorts of antics. Inspired by Hal Roach’s “Our Gang” series.

– PG – English – As Alfalfa tries to charm Darla, a group of pint-sized mischief-makers land in all sorts of antics. Inspired by Hal Roach’s “Our Gang” series. The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014) – PG – English – After failing to raise enough money to save their grandma’s bakery, the Little Rascals’ last hope is winning the cash prize at a local talent contest.

– PG – English – After failing to raise enough money to save their grandma’s bakery, the Little Rascals’ last hope is winning the cash prize at a local talent contest. The Mask of Zorro (1998) – PG-13 – English – An aging Zorro recruits a protégé to inherit his mask by stopping the devious plan of a powerful landlord with whom they both have a personal grudge.

– PG-13 – English – An aging Zorro recruits a protégé to inherit his mask by stopping the devious plan of a powerful landlord with whom they both have a personal grudge. The Pink Panther (2006) – PG – English – Bumbling Inspector Clouseau must solve the murder of a world-famous soccer coach and catch the thief who stole his priceless diamond ring.

– PG – English – Bumbling Inspector Clouseau must solve the murder of a world-famous soccer coach and catch the thief who stole his priceless diamond ring. The Pink Panther 2 (2009) – PG – English – Steve Martin stars as bumbling inspector Jacques Clouseau, who joins an international team of detectives out to catch a thief taking priceless artifacts.

– PG – English – Steve Martin stars as bumbling inspector Jacques Clouseau, who joins an international team of detectives out to catch a thief taking priceless artifacts. The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her.

– TV-MA – Dutch – Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her. Think Like a Man (2012) – PG-13 – English – Four women set out to solve their relationship problems using advice from a best-selling book. But the men in their lives are less than cooperative.

– PG-13 – English – Four women set out to solve their relationship problems using advice from a best-selling book. But the men in their lives are less than cooperative. To Russia with Love (2022) – TV-14 – Filipino – As a devoted entrepreneur wins the affections of a free-spirited traveler, he must also win over her stern and disapproving father.

– TV-14 – Filipino – As a devoted entrepreneur wins the affections of a free-spirited traveler, he must also win over her stern and disapproving father. Training Day (2001) – R – English – A rookie cop with one day to prove himself to a veteran LAPD narcotics officer receives a crash course in his mentor’s questionable brand of justice.

– R – English – A rookie cop with one day to prove himself to a veteran LAPD narcotics officer receives a crash course in his mentor’s questionable brand of justice. Up in the Air (2009) – R – English – Ryan Bingham flies around the country firing employees on behalf of companies, but he faces losing the job he savors to recent college grad Natalie.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

– TV-Y – English – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures. Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English – Former “MADtv” cast members Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele join forces for this self-titled sketch comedy series that pokes fun at pop culture.

– TV-14 – English – Former “MADtv” cast members Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele join forces for this self-titled sketch comedy series that pokes fun at pop culture. Molang (Seasons 1-4) – TV-Y – English – An imaginative, big-hearted bunny and a playful chick explore the everyday joys of their pastel-colored world.

– TV-Y – English – An imaginative, big-hearted bunny and a playful chick explore the everyday joys of their pastel-colored world. Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Keep an eye out for danger — the Robocar Poli rescue team is here to protect you and your community from harm at all times!

– TV-Y – English – Keep an eye out for danger — the Robocar Poli rescue team is here to protect you and your community from harm at all times! Top Gear (Season 31) – TV-PG – English – A crew of car lovers tests the limits of luxury vehicles in this hit show that also features celebrities racing on a test track.

– TV-PG – English – A crew of car lovers tests the limits of luxury vehicles in this hit show that also features celebrities racing on a test track. Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.

Top 10s on Netflix for November 1st, 2022

Top 10 Series on Netflix for November 1st

From Scratch Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities The Watcher Love is Blind Big Mouth I Am a Stalker Drink Masters Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Family Reunion

Top 10 Movies on Netflix for November 1st

The Good Nurse All Quiet on the Western Front The School for Good and Evil Hotel Transylvania 2 Wild Is the Wind The Chalk Line Blade of the 47 Ronin Wendell & Wild Sing 2 The Curse of Bridge Hollow

