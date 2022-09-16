New Movies and Series on Netflix: September 16th, 2022

Welcome to your roundup of what’s new on Netflix for September 16th where 14 new movies and 6 new series have just arrived for the weekend. Here’s your full rundown of what’s new and trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Over the weekend, we’ll see the removal of Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020) and Skylines (2020). Also, given the news this week, we’d recommend watching both Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017). They both depart on September 26th.

Not much planned for Netflix over the weekend, but we are set to see The Mortal Instrument: City of Bones touch down on Sunday.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for September 16th, 2022

Do Revenge (2022)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Cast: Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke, Cassady McClincy

Writer: Celeste Ballard, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Runtime: 118 mins

Described as a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy, the movie is set after a run-in at school where subsequently, Drea and Eleanor team up to go after each other’s tormentors.

We reviewed the movie earlier today and gave it a PLAY recommendation citing its familiar yet refreshed themes and epic soundtrack.

Father Stu (2022)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Rosalind Ross

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver

Writer: Rosalind Ross

Runtime: 124 min

The Sony first-window deal is now firing on all cylinders with Uncharted and Morbius kicking off the huge slate of movies set to come to Netflix over the coming months and years. Next up from that slate is Father Stu, a movie that divided critics and audiences when it launched in theaters in April this year.

Based on a true story, we see Wahlberg play a man who finds healing in Catholicism and decides to become a priest after a failed boxing career and a near-fatal motorcycle wreck.

This Is the End (2013)

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Director: Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen

Cast: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen

Writer: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jason Stone

Runtime: 107 min

Also from Sony (but much older) is This is the End, the ultimate stoner movie with all the loveable idiots that dominated comedies in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Scoring favorable review scores from critics and audiences alike, here’s what you can expect from the movie that’ll soon be celebrating its 10th anniversary:

“A group of Hollywood celebrities stuck together at a party grapple with cataclysmic danger — and each other — as the apocalypse dawns.”

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 16th, 2022

14 New Movies Added Today

Attention Please (2021) – TV-14 – Malayalam – An aspiring yet luckless filmmaker begins to narrate a series of unsettling tales to his friends while the evening takes a disturbing turn.

– TV-14 – Malayalam – An aspiring yet luckless filmmaker begins to narrate a series of unsettling tales to his friends while the evening takes a disturbing turn. Bad Words (2013) – R – English – Discovering a loophole in the rules, a middle-aged dropout causes trouble when he hijacks a spelling bee competition in his mission for revenge.

– R – English – Discovering a loophole in the rules, a middle-aged dropout causes trouble when he hijacks a spelling bee competition in his mission for revenge. Do Revenge (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other’s enemies.

– TV-MA – English – A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other’s enemies. Drifting Home (2022) Netflix Original – PG – Japanese – One fateful summer, a group of elementary school kids set adrift on an abandoned apartment building must look within themselves to find a way back home.

– PG – Japanese – One fateful summer, a group of elementary school kids set adrift on an abandoned apartment building must look within themselves to find a way back home. Father Stu (2022) – R – English – After a failed boxing career and a near-fatal motorcycle wreck, a man finds healing in Catholicism and decides to become a priest. Based on a true story.

– R – English – After a failed boxing career and a near-fatal motorcycle wreck, a man finds healing in Catholicism and decides to become a priest. Based on a true story. Finding Hubby 2 (2020) – TV-14 – English – After discovering her fiancee’s secret, a woman finds herself at a crossroads between a shallow marriage and the return to the chaotic world of dating.

– TV-14 – English – After discovering her fiancee’s secret, a woman finds herself at a crossroads between a shallow marriage and the return to the chaotic world of dating. I Used to Be Famous (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A former boy band star unexpectedly gets a second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer.

– TV-MA – English – A former boy band star unexpectedly gets a second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer. Jogi (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town. Mat Kilau (2022) – TV-MA – Malay – After British armies invade Pahang, a legendary warrior leads his people into guerilla warfare to protect their home from the threat of colonization.

– TV-MA – Malay – After British armies invade Pahang, a legendary warrior leads his people into guerilla warfare to protect their home from the threat of colonization. Mirror, Mirror (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Employees at a cosmetics firm grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their company’s anniversary party.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Employees at a cosmetics firm grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their company’s anniversary party. Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Upstart payment firm Wirecard wowed the financial industry with its runaway success — until a tenacious team of journalists exposed massive fraud.

– TV-14 – English – Upstart payment firm Wirecard wowed the financial industry with its runaway success — until a tenacious team of journalists exposed massive fraud. Subira (2018) – TV-PG – English – As she navigates a death in her family, an arranged marriage and a move to the big city, a young woman fights continuously for her right to swim.

– TV-PG – English – As she navigates a death in her family, an arranged marriage and a move to the big city, a young woman fights continuously for her right to swim. This Is the End (2013) – R – English

– R – English Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022) – TV-14 – English – Featuring never-before-seen concert footage and narration by Jeff Bridges, this documentary explores CCR’s humble origins and meteoric rise.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Determined to master their enchanting powers, a group of teens navigate rivalry, romance and supernatural studies at Alfea, a magical boarding school.

– TV-MA – English – Determined to master their enchanting powers, a group of teens navigate rivalry, romance and supernatural studies at Alfea, a magical boarding school. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – In the wake of an injury, American teen Kyra Berry gets a second chance to chase her dreams — and a gymnastics scholarship — in faraway Australia.

– TV-PG – English – In the wake of an injury, American teen Kyra Berry gets a second chance to chase her dreams — and a gymnastics scholarship — in faraway Australia. Love Is Blind (Season 2 – After the Altar) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

– TV-MA – English – Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. Santo (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Two cops on opposite sides of the Atlantic engage in a desperate hunt for a vicious international drug dealer whose face has never been revealed.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Two cops on opposite sides of the Atlantic engage in a desperate hunt for a vicious international drug dealer whose face has never been revealed. The Brave Ones (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Zulu – An all-mighty goddess reincarnated as a young woman must harness her divine powers to avenge her sister’s death and protect her family from destruction.

– TV-14 – Zulu – An all-mighty goddess reincarnated as a young woman must harness her divine powers to avenge her sister’s death and protect her family from destruction. The Great British Baking Show (Collection 9 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.’s best.

Netflix Top 10s for September 16th, 2022

Here’s your look at the top 10 movies, TV series, and kids titles on Netflix US:

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Cobra Kai End of the Road Despicable Me 2 2 Sins of Our Mother Despicable Me 2 Despicable Me 3 In the Dark Morbius CoComelon 4 The Imperfects Despicable Me Sing 2 5 Devil in Ohio Sing 2 Junior Baking Show 6 El Rey: Vicente Fernandez No Limit The Spy Next Door 7 The Crown Friday Gecko’s Garage 8 Narco-Saints The Champion Home 9 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Me Time Blippi 10 The Lørenskog Disappearance Next Friday

