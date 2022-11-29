‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Episode Titles, Directors and Writers Revealed

We’re just a little away from returning to check in with Tully and Kate with the second season of Firefly Lane, which is launching in early December 2022.

In case you didn’t know, Netflix is splitting up Firefly Lane into two parts but most importantly, it’ll be the final season of the feel-good drama series.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new season:

“What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our “Firefly Lane Girls Forever?” We’ll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.”

You can find our full preview for Firefly Lane season 2 here.

Full List of Episode Titles for Firefly Lane Season 2

Let’s now run through the episode titles, runtimes and who wrote and direct each of the 9 episodes coming up on December 2nd, 2022.

Episode 201 – Wish You Were Here – 48 minutes Written by Maggie Friedman Directed by Michael Spiller

Episode 202 – On The Road – 52 minutes Written by Savannah Dooley and Marissa Lee Directed by Michael Spiller

Episode 203 – I’m Coming Out – 55 minutes Written by Becky Hartman Edwards and Michael Ross Directed by Shannon Kohli

Episode 204 – Papa Don’t Preach – 53 minutes Written by James Ford Jr and Davah Avena Directed by Shannon Kohli

Episode 205 – Simple Twist of Fate – 51 minutes Written by Savannah Dooley and Marissa Lee Directed by Vanessa Parise

Episode 206 – Reborn On The Fourth of July – 51 minutes Written by Maggie Friedman and Barbara Johns Directed by Vanessa Parise

Episode 207 – Good Riddance/Time Of Your Life – 51 minutes Written by Becky Hartman Edwards and Michael Ross Directed Vanessa Prise

Episode 208 – All Apologies – 43 minutes Written by Maggie Friedman and Davah Avena Directed by Katina Medina Mora

Episode 209 – Hart Shaped Box – 56 minutes Written by Maggie Friedman and James Ford Jr. Directed by Michael Spiller



Of course, once episodes 1 through 9 hit Netflix, there will still be 7 more to release in 2023. Episode titles for that batch of episodes aren’t currently available, but we do have most of the directors and writers list:

Episode 210 Written by Savannah Dooley Directed by Monika Mitchell

Episode 211 Written by Barbara Johns Directed by Monika Mitchell

Episode 212 Written by ?? Directed by Sarah Wayne Callies

Episode 213 Written by Michael Ross and Davah Avena Directed by Sarah Wayne Callies

Episode 214 Written by Maggie Friedman and James Ford Jr Directed by Winnifred Jong

Episode 215 Written by ?? Directed by Winnifred Jong

Episode 216 Written by Maggie Friedman Directed by Michael Spiller



Are you excited for the next season of Firefly Lane? Let us know in the comments down below.