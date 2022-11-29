What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 29th, 2022

Welcome along to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for the final week of November 2022. We’ve got six new releases to cover, including a lesser-known Bradley Cooper movie. We’ll also see what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s for November 29th, 2022.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week on Netflix, among the new titles to look forward to includes Netflix’s big new animated Christmas movie Scrooge, Bullet Train, and the latest season of Firefly Lane.

On the removals front, nearly 100 titles are expiring on December 1st, including the likes of The Hurt Locker, Knight Rider, The Losers, and the Netflix Original film My Happy Family.

Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix

Burnt (2015)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: John Wells

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Daniel Brühl

Writer: Steven Knight, Michael Kalesniko

Runtime: 101 min / 1h 41m

Bradley Cooper plays Adam Jones in this drama that sees his character fall on hard times after being one of the top chefs in Paris.

Sadly, critics weren’t particular fans of the movie when it was released in theaters seven years ago, with said critics concluding that “Burnt offers a few spoonfuls of compelling culinary drama, but they’re lost in a watery goulash dominated by an unsavory main character and overdone clichés.”

In case you also didn’t know, Bradley Cooper is currently working with Netflix on a brand new movie called Maestro, which has been hotly tipped to be one of Netflix’s big new awards contenders when it eventually releases.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Limited Series)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Runtime: 51 mins

Netflix’s third entry in the documentary series Crime Scene (two prior entries include The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel) is about how an overgrown field and a stretch of highway connect a series of grisly murders spanning several decades as grieving families search for answers.

The limited docuseries comprises of 3 episodes.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 29th, 2022

3 New Movies Added

Burnt (2015) – R – English – A chef who destroyed his career through recklessness and bad behavior comes to London to redeem himself and regain his former glory.

– R – English – A chef who destroyed his career through recklessness and bad behavior comes to London to redeem himself and regain his former glory. Semi-Soet (2012) – TV-PG – Afrikaans – To prevent a corporate takeover, a hardworking businesswoman hires a fake fiancé to secure a massive contract from a family-minded wine estate.

– TV-PG – Afrikaans – To prevent a corporate takeover, a hardworking businesswoman hires a fake fiancé to secure a massive contract from a family-minded wine estate. The Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – The Action Pack teams up with Santa Claus to save the day when greedy Teddy Von Taker plots to steal all of the Christmas cheer from Hope Springs.

3 New TV Series Added

Bad And Crazy (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – A mysterious, justice-seeking entity throws chaos into the life of a cop who’s willing to overlook ethics and corruption for a promotion.

– TV-MA – Korean – A mysterious, justice-seeking entity throws chaos into the life of a cop who’s willing to overlook ethics and corruption for a promotion. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Returning to his hometown of Crawley, England, Romesh Ranganathan riffs on veganism, his kids — and offers a peek into the making of his comedy special.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for November 29th, 2022

Here’s a look at what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s with Wednesday leading the way for new series and The Noel Diary for the movies list.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Wednesday The Noel Diary 2 1899 Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich 3 Dead to Me The Swimmers 4 The Crown Slumberland 5 Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar Where the Crawdads Sing 6 Love Island Christmas on Mistletoe Farm 7 Manifest Lesson Plan 8 Blood & Water Falling for Christmas 9 Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? The Bad Guys 10 Our Universe Le Patient

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.