Netflix News and Previews

‘One Piece’ Season 2 Adds Four New Cast Members Following Table Read Reveal

Daniel Barnett, Fadzai Simango, Martial T. Batchamen and Richard Gau have been cast in the second season of One Piece.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
One Piece Live Action Four New Cast Members

Picture: Daniel Barnett, Fadzai Simango, Martial T. Batchamen, and Richard Gau.

The eagle-eyed fans of the One Piece live-action fandom have helped to identify four new cast members: Daniel Barnett, Fadzai Simango, Richard Gau, and Martial T. Batchamen. They were at the One Piece live-action table read shown at Netflix’s Geeked Week event.

It’s been a hectic few months for the live-action One Piece series. With production now firmly underway in South Africa, casting news has been nonstop. Once again, the super sleuths over at the One Piece Live Action fandom on X has unveiled four new cast members from the One Piece table read.

The first actor to be identified was Daniel Barnett, who has experience in voice-over work, theatre, and film. Barnett will play Sapi, a fish salesman in Loguetown who interacts with Sanji.

Daniel Barnett Sapi One Piece Netflix Live Action

Fadzai Simango has been confirmed to play Mashikaku, a subordinate of Captain Smoker and his first mate, Tashigi. The actor recently starred in the South African drama Wyfie, and in 2020, was in three episodes of Raided by Wolves in the role of Leash.

Fadzai Simango Mashikaku One Piece Netflix Live Action

The two most recent actors confirmed for One Piece’s second season are Richard Gau and Martial T. Batchamen. However, their roles have yet to be revealed, leading to plenty of speculation.

Richard Gau has an extensive background as a musician and singer-songwriter, which has led fans to speculate that he could play Captain Yorki of the Rumbar Pirates. Other fans have suggested he could play Pell, one of Arabasta’s strongest fighters.

Richard Gau One Piece Live Action Four New Cast Members

Picture: Richard Gau (left) and Captain Yorki of the Rumbar Pirates in One Piece

Fans have speculated that Martial T. Batachamen will play the role of Mr. 1, aka Daz Bonez. A quick Google search revealed that Batachamen’s physique would make him perfect for the role. 

Martial T Batachamen One Piece Live Action Four New Cast Members

For now, we await Netflix’s official announcement. 

Who has been cast in the live-action One Piece season 2 so far?

It’s a long list, but so far, Netflix has revealed the casting of:

  • Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9
  • Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5
  • Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine
  • David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3
  • Clive Russell (Tales of Babylon) as Crocus
  • Werner Coetser (Diepe Waters) as Dorry
  • Brendan Murray (Warrior) as Brogy
  • Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker 
  • Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi
  • Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol
  • Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton
  • Katey Sagal (Married… With Children) as Dr. Kureha.
  • Mark Harelik (Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk.
  • Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra.
  • Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday.
  • Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. O, aka Crocodile.
  • Lera Abova (Anna) as Miss All Sunday, aka Nico Robin.

Are you excited for the second season of the live-action One Piece? Let us know in the comments below!

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain' Will Release on Netflix Globally Article Teaser Photo

'Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain' Will Release on Netflix Globally
'Peaky Blinders' Netflix Movie Titled 'The Immortal Man'; Adds Tim Roth and Jay Lycurgo Article Teaser Photo

'Peaky Blinders' Netflix Movie Titled 'The Immortal Man'; Adds Tim Roth and Jay Lycurgo
'One Piece' Season 2: Twenty-four New Cast Members & Everything We Know Article Teaser Photo

'One Piece' Season 2: Twenty-four New Cast Members & Everything We Know
Netflix to Release 3-Part Documentary 'Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson' in November 2024 Article Teaser Photo

Netflix to Release 3-Part Documentary 'Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson' in November 2024

Recommended

‘One Piece’ Season 2: Twenty-four New Cast Members & Everything We Know

‘One Piece’ Season 2: Twenty-four New Cast Members & Everything We Know

Is the ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Adaptation the Future of Netflix?

Is the ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Adaptation the Future of Netflix?

Fan Casting Season 2 of Netflix’s Live Action ‘One Piece’ Series

Fan Casting Season 2 of Netflix’s Live Action ‘One Piece’ Series

7 New Characters Confirmed to Appear in Season 2 of ‘One Piece’

7 New Characters Confirmed to Appear in Season 2 of ‘One Piece’

‘The One Piece’ Anime Remake on Netflix: Everything We Know Following One Piece Day

‘The One Piece’ Anime Remake on Netflix: Everything We Know Following One Piece Day

What Could The Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Change from the Manga in Season 2?

What Could The Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Change from the Manga in Season 2?

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

New Horror Movies and Series Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2024

New Horror Movies and Series Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2024