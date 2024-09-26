‘One Piece’ Season 2 Adds Four New Cast Members Following Table Read Reveal

The eagle-eyed fans of the One Piece live-action fandom have helped to identify four new cast members: Daniel Barnett, Fadzai Simango, Richard Gau, and Martial T. Batchamen. They were at the One Piece live-action table read shown at Netflix’s Geeked Week event.

It’s been a hectic few months for the live-action One Piece series. With production now firmly underway in South Africa, casting news has been nonstop. Once again, the super sleuths over at the One Piece Live Action fandom on X has unveiled four new cast members from the One Piece table read.

The first actor to be identified was Daniel Barnett, who has experience in voice-over work, theatre, and film. Barnett will play Sapi, a fish salesman in Loguetown who interacts with Sanji.

Fadzai Simango has been confirmed to play Mashikaku, a subordinate of Captain Smoker and his first mate, Tashigi. The actor recently starred in the South African drama Wyfie, and in 2020, was in three episodes of Raided by Wolves in the role of Leash.

The two most recent actors confirmed for One Piece’s second season are Richard Gau and Martial T. Batchamen. However, their roles have yet to be revealed, leading to plenty of speculation.

Richard Gau has an extensive background as a musician and singer-songwriter, which has led fans to speculate that he could play Captain Yorki of the Rumbar Pirates. Other fans have suggested he could play Pell, one of Arabasta’s strongest fighters.

Fans have speculated that Martial T. Batachamen will play the role of Mr. 1, aka Daz Bonez. A quick Google search revealed that Batachamen’s physique would make him perfect for the role.

For now, we await Netflix’s official announcement.

Who has been cast in the live-action One Piece season 2 so far?

It’s a long list, but so far, Netflix has revealed the casting of:

Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9

(Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9 Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5

(Batwoman) as Mr. 5 Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine

(Warrior) as Miss Valentine David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3

(Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3 Clive Russell (Tales of Babylon) as Crocus

(Tales of Babylon) as Crocus Werner Coetser (Diepe Waters) as Dorry

(Diepe Waters) as Dorry Brendan Murray (Warrior) as Brogy

(Warrior) as Brogy Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker

(Monarch) as Smoker Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi

(Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol

(The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

(24 Hours To Live) as Dalton Katey Sagal (Married… With Children) as Dr. Kureha.

(Married… With Children) as Dr. Kureha. Mark Harelik (Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk.

(Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk. Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra.

(Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra. Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday.

(Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday. Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. O, aka Crocodile.

(True Blood) as Mr. O, aka Crocodile. Lera Abova (Anna) as Miss All Sunday, aka Nico Robin.

Are you excited for the second season of the live-action One Piece? Let us know in the comments below!