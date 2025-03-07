‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Episode Titles Hint at What’s to Come

We’re still a few months out from the long-awaited return of Ginny & Georgia season 3, but good news keeps on coming. Today, we’ve managed to get our paws on the episode titles for the forthcoming third season set to arrive in early June.

As a quick reminder as to the broad themes coming up for season 3, here’s the official synopsis for the next batch of episodes:

“Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?”

Sadly, we don’t have the exact order of these episode titles, and it’s not something Netflix is likely to help with, so for the moment, we’re just going to list them in alphabetical order:

At Least it Can’t Get Worse

Beep Beep Freaking Beep

Boom Goes the Dynamite

Friends Can Dance

Is That a Packed Lunch?

It’s Time For My Solo

Monsters

That’s Wild

The Bitch is Back

This Wouldn’t Even be a Podcast

What do these episode titles tell us about where we’re heading? Let’s speculate. From the titles alone, there are several themes. An escalation of chaos, character evolution, hidden truths, and plenty of comedy.

Take At Least it Can’t Get Worse and Boom Goes the Dynamite—they suggest that the calm before the storm is over, and the family’s hidden issues are about to blow up in spectacular fashion. After season 2’s finale, where we saw the cracks in the family facade start to widen, these titles hint at even more explosive revelations and consequences. Meanwhile, Monsters and That’s Wild could point to a deep dive into the dark secrets we thought were under wraps. It’s as if the show is daring us to confront the unsettling truths that have haunted these characters all along. Expect some serious soul-searching and revelations that will force everyone to face their inner demons.

Then there’s It’s Time For My Solo—a title that feels like a shout-out to personal reinvention. Could this be Ginny stepping out of her mother’s shadow or perhaps even another character reclaiming their own story this season?

And of course, you can’t ignore The Bitch is Back. This title oozes attitude, hinting that a character (probably Georgia) is ready to reclaim her power and shake things up. It’s the kind of bold move that promises more drama and unexpected twists.

Lastly, This Wouldn’t Even be a Podcast has the self-aware meta comedy edge we’ve come to expect from the series. It feels like a nod to the absurdity of it alla reminder that even as the stakes get higher, there’s always room for a little humor and meta commentary.

In short, the new titles suggest that season 3 will turn up the heat with more explosive drama, deep-seated secrets, and a healthy dose of attitude. If Season 2 was a rollercoaster of revelations, get ready for an even wilder ride that’s as unpredictable as it is captivating.

We’ll soon add these episode titles to our massive preview of everything we know about the upcoming third season, which delves deep into the new cast this season, what to expect from the story, and a timeline looking back at the production.

Also, don’t forget that season 4 of Ginny & Georgia is also on the way. As we recently reported, the writer’s room has been assembled for the upcoming series, and we’d expect production to begin sometime this Summer. Netflix is also expanding Ginny & Georgia this year via a game! As announced at Next on Netflix 2025, Netflix Stories will see a Ginny & Georgia companion game added likely alongside season 3 releasing this June.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 premieres on Netflix globally on June 5th, 2025.