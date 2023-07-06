‘Glamorous’ Season 2: Will Netflix Renew or Cancel?

Netflix’s comedy-drama series Glamorous debuted on Netflix at the end of June, but will it be getting a second season? It’s yet to be officially renewed for a season 2 on the streamer but what do the numbers say? Let’s dig in.

Created by Jordon Nardino, the series was led by Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall, with the story revolving around Marco Mejia, “a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for a legendary makeup mogul.”

All ten episodes of the show dropped onto Netflix on June 22nd.

Critics were mixed on the show. It currently holds a 53% on RottenTomatoes, and audiences were equally as mixed with it holding a 5.8 on IMDb.

Has Netflix renewed Glamorous for a Season 2?

Official Renewal Status: Not yet renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely cancelation

We’ve yet to hear whether or not Glamorous will be returning for a second season on Netflix.

As we’ll come onto in a second, its viewing figures have been far from spectacular, and from week 1, we’ve seen it underperform against other shows that were eventually canceled.

Here, you can read more about how Netflix decides whether to renew or cancel a series.

Of course, one good way the show could get renewed is if it overperforms in other avenues, whether on the awards circuit (they’re not actively promoting it on their FYC site) or hits certain internal targets we do not have visibility on.

Another factor at play is the WGA strike which currently has no end in sight. A few of Netflix’s shows so far this year have been handed early renewals to counter this. That could’ve been the case here, but we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests it.

How well is Glamorous Performing on Netflix?

Using a number of different sources, we can see how well the show is performing and benchmark it against similar shows, which should provide us with some insight into whether it will be renewed or canceled.

Let’s begin with Netflix’s own data.

Every Tuesday, Netflix releases 40 hourly data points, including, in this case, English-language TV series. So far, Glamorous has featured in the top 10s for both available weeks pulling in 43.10 million hours watched between June 18th and July 2nd, 2023. The completed viewing equivalent (CVE) is 6.6 million views.

Here’s how that breaks down:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 June 18th, 2023 to June 25th, 2023 17,000,000 8 1 June 25th, 2023 to July 2nd, 2023 26,100,000 (+54%) 4 2

In week one alone, the viewing stats for the show instantly placed it in the danger zone, barely getting more CVE in the first four days than Freeridge and The Imperfects. In our top 10 report for that week, Frederic Durand, our resident numbers expert, called the series a flop.

One show that you can compare Glamorous to is 2022’s Partner Track which has thus far outpaced Glamorous and was eventually canceled. We’ve also included The Diplomat (renewed for a season 2) in the graph below to show what a renewed drama looks like in its first few weeks:

One positive is that the show continues to feature in the daily top 10s in many countries, including (at the time of publishing) still featuring in the Netflix US daily top 10s. This longevity may suggest that people are slowly working their way through the show.

FlixPatrol data suggests the strongest regions for the show includes South Africa, Australia, Spain, Portugal, Eastern Europe and the Nordics.

How about external factors like how well the show is mentioned on social media like Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, or other sources? Sadly, it’s a similar story.

TelevisionStats.com suggests that it’s been one of the weakest English-language debuts of the year far, trailing any show that did manage to get a season 2 order, whether that’s XO, Kitty, FUBAR, or The Diplomat.

Did Glamorous set up a Season 2 on Netflix?

For the most part, Glamorous ultimately ends in a rather good place. However, there are a few lingering questions, such as who is Chad’s mysterious father who entered the offices at the very end of season 1. Questions also remain about what happens to the relationship between Madolyn and Teddy.

Now, it’s over to you. Would you like to see Glamorous return for a second season? Let us know in the comments down below.