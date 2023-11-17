‘Fisk’ Season 2 Sets December 2023 Netflix Release Date

Fisk is the brand new Australian comedy that recently touched down on Netflix in most territories in early August, but will there be a season 2? Yes! And it’s coming to Netflix in December 2023 in select regions.

As we first reported in early July, the series was released on Netflix on August 1st, 2023, in most countries around the globe, including its home territory of Austrlia and others like the United Kingdom and the United States. Variety Australia later clarified that the Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland were the only regions that didn’t pick up the rights.

Created by Kitty Flanagan and Vincent Sheehan, the show follows a no-nonsense lawyer (played by Flanagan) who joins low-rent wills and probate firm after her marriage and career imploded.

The show’s first season, consisting of six episodes, was first aired on ABC TV Australia between March and April 2021. The show was a hit for the Australian broadcaster, picking up the 2023 Silver Logie Award for Most Popular Actress while also being nominated for four 2023 additional Logie Awards.

Will there be a second season of Fisk?

Yes!

The good news is that a season 2 of Fisk has already been filmed and released in Australia.

Once again airing on ABC TV, it aired between October and November 2022, consisting of another six episodes. All eyes in Australia are now looking as to whether there’ll be a third season that has been teased by numerous people attached to the show, although no concrete plans are confirmed.

Will this second season come to Netflix, though?

Yes!

After a couple of months of waiting, we’re pleased to report that season 2 of Fisk will be touching down on Netflix from December 1st, 2023.

How well is Fisk performing on Netflix?

Since its addition to Netflix, it’s featured in the TV top 10s in 17 individual regions, according to FlixPatrol, with Australia, Canada, and Ireland being the top performers.

The show also featured in the global top 10 in its second week on the platform, picking up 4.9 million hours watched, equating to 1.8 million completed viewing equivalents.

Would you like to see Fisk return for a season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.