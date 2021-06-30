Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology Series ’10 After Midnight’ Begins Filming

First announced all the way back in 2018, finally, just over three years later and Guillermo del Toro’s horror anthology series Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight has begun filming. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the horror anthology including the plot of each episode, filming updates, cast news, trailers and Netflix release date.

Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight is an upcoming Netflix Original horror anthology series created by Guillermo del Toro. J. Miles Dale, the producer of del Toro’s academy award winning The Shape of Water will work on the Original as an executive producer, alongside Gary Ungar.

The Hellboy director is no stranger to Netflix, as for the past few years he has worked on the incredibly popular animated anthology of Tales of Arcadia, which concludes this year with the release of Trollhunters: Rise of Titans. Also arriving this year is the highly anticipated stop-motion musical adaptation of the story of Pinocchio.

What is the production status of Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 30/06/2021)

Filming for Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight has officially begun! Principal photography began on June 28th, 2021, so at the time of writing we’re only a few days into what will be several months of filming, that is currently scheduled to wrap on the 16th of Februry, 2022.

Toronto, Canada is the location currently being used for filming.

What is the plot of Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight?

As a horror anthology series, Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight will offer subscribers a different horrifyingly scary story telling experience with each episode.

What is the episode count of Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight?

According to the information on IMDb Pro, Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight will have a total of ten episodes.

Once we learn the names of the episode titles, and the synopsis for each episode we’ll list them all with the relevant details below.

Who is in the cast of Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight?

Casting has been ongoing since May 2021, but no official announcement have been made by Netflix. However, we have the names of two actors that have been confirmed for the project.

In the first episode of Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, actress Essie Davis will be portraying the role of a mother who has lost her daughter. The character has been described as “distant and distracted.” Davis is known for her work on The White Princess, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and the movie adaptation of the video game Assassin’s Creed.

The second confirmed actor is Luke Roberts, who eagled eyed Game of Thrones fans will recognise as Ser Arthur Dayne. Roberts has also starred in Ransom, Black Sails and the BBC series Wolf Hall. In Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight Roberts will be portraying the role of Joe Allen, a popular and well liked miner.

We can expect to learn more details on the cast of Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight soon.

Is Guillermo del Toro directing all of the Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight Episodes?

Guillermo del Toro will write and direct a select number of episodes of the horror anthology. For the remaining episodes he will be selecting a talented team of filmmakers and writers to help complete the series.

When is the Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight Netflix release date?

With filming not scheduled to wrap until February 2022, there’s no chance of a 2021 release. However there is a chance we may not see Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight in 2022 as well, but this is highly depandent on the length of post production process.

The best case scenario is we’ll see Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight released as a part of Netflix’s 2022 Halloween line-up.

Are you looking forward to the release of Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!