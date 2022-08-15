‘How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)’ Season 4 In Development at Netflix

The German series, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), is getting a fourth season as development at Netflix for a fourth season is underway, What’s on Netflix can confirm.

The series has been one of the most popular shows from the region, even managing to pick up 2 weeks in the global Netflix top 10 hourly figures. Between July 25th and August 8th, 2021, the show picked up 25.05 million hours watched globally on Netflix.

As mentioned, Buba just hit Netflix, which follows the “weird” character years before he meets the teens in the mothership series. The story was also retold in a documentary released in 2021 with Maximilian Schmidt featuring.

DWDL.de is behind the news and announced the renewal on August 12th.

It came as part of a wide-ranging interview following the release of Buba onto Netflix.

Matthias Murmann and Philipp Käßbohrer spoke about their canceled Netflix project tentatively named Pauline and stated that they had “two new projects for Netflix” and then confirmed they were working on season 4 of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

The pair then spoke about why they’re continuing the show and some early ideas on what to expect (this segment has been translated from German into English):

“Philipp Käßbohrer: But the story of “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” never really let go of us. First there was the “Shiny Flakes” documentary and “Buba” has just been released, which also goes back to this world again. After the latest season [season 3] when we were working on it, we realized: No, that wasn’t it yet. That’s why we’re still working on a fourth season. Matthias Murmann: The characters are now out of school age. Narratively, this is an exciting challenge: what are they doing with their lives? “How to Sell Drugs” was never a drug series, but always a coming-of-age story. And as we all know, growing up really begins after graduation.”

Netflix continues to invest in German content with a slew of new shows and movies announced earlier in 2022. Their biggest investments with German creators coming up includes Kleo (coming to Netflix in August 2022), 1899 from the creators of Dark (coming to Netflix in November), The Empress (coming to Netflix in September 2022), and the return of Barbarians later this year.

However, several German series have yet to make it past season 1, including Skylines, Dogs of Berlin, Tribes of Europa, and Kitz. The first two were canceled while the futures of the other two are still up in the air.

Are you looking forward to more How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.