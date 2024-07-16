Two Classic ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ Series Confirm Netflix Release

We’re slowly getting word of all the upcoming Netflix titles set to release throughout August 2024. Two classic Mobile Suit Gundam series, first released in the early 2000s, are included in the lineup.

So, what new shows are coming to Netflix?

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (Season 1) – Airing in 2022, this series boasts a 7.7/10 on IMDb and features 50 episodes in total. The series’ story is about young Kira Yamato, a Coordinator in the raging war between two races over a neutral colony.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Season 1) – Airing two years later, again with 50 episodes, this series picks up two years after the events of SEED (meaning you’ll be best watching in order) with ZAFT about to enter into another war against the regular human race with the focus this time on Shinn Asuka with many returning characters from the first.

The two shows are also streaming on Crunchyroll, and their availability on Netflix is not expected to impact their streaming availability there. There were more

What other Mobile Suit Gundam Titles are on Netflix?

With the caveat that all these may not be available in all international regions but are streaming on Netflix US as of July 15th, let’s dig into what’s already available:

Netflix’s entire slate of Mobile Suit Gundam titles for your region can be found on a collection “genre page” with code 665814 or by following the link here.

For the United States, you picked up all the available Mobile Suit Gundam titles in June 2021, including an anime movie collection and Hathaway, which landed exclusively on Netflix.

Here’s the entire collection currently available on Netflix:

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway (2021) – Netflix Original

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counter Attack (1998)

Mobile Suit Gundam I (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space (1982)

As with the two series above, much of the back catalog of Mobile Suit Gundam can only be found on Crunchyroll with many also being available on Hulu too.

Remember that Netflix will soon become the exclusive home to a brand new Gundam series, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. Not much is known about the new series beyond its October 17th, 2024 release and the first look we got a while ago. With any luck, we’ll be hearing about it more in the near future, possibly at the September 2024 planned Geeked Week event.

For more on what's coming to Netflix in the United States throughout August 2024

