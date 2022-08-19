CoComelon is a cultural phenomenon. It’s come to fruition and is easily one of the world’s biggest children’s properties; while it is controversial, it’s absolutely huge on Netflix. We get a lot of questions about CoComelon so here’s a Q&A where we’ll look at how many seasons are on Netflix, why the show is controversial, how CoComelon differs on Netflix to YouTube, and other more.

Originally a YouTube channel, CoComelon has stretched its wings and become a staple on streaming services like Netflix in recent years. It’s become a mainstay in millions of homes around the world.

The main YouTube channel for CoComelon continues to be hugely successful, bringing in millions of views per video with 141 million subscribers at the time of publishing.

It’s owned by Moonbug Entertainment who has several other shows on Netflix, although none have come even close to replicating the success of CoComelon so far.

How many seasons of CoComelon are on Netflix?

There are 5 seasons of CoComelon on Netflix as of August 2022, although a sixth season will be released in September 2022.

Netflix has the global rights to CoComelon and every region receives new seasons together.

Here’s a rundown of when new seasons have dropped onto Netflix so far:

June 1st, 2020 – Season 1 Playdate with JJ Fun Pack Kids’ Favorites

December 18th, 2020 – Season 2 Learn and Play with J.J. Family Jams Playtime Favorites

June 2nd, 2021 – Season 3 A Sunny Day for Play Learning with J.J. Let’s Be Friends

October 15th, 2021 – Season 4 CoComelon Fun Club It’s Time for Play with J.J. Games and Fun for Everyone

April 1st, 2022 – Season 5 Yes Yes to Healthy Habits It’s Time to Celebrate! Sing-along Time Together

September 5th, 2022 – Season 6 – TBD

New batches of episodes initially were arriving in 6 month stints, although it’s not precise. Either way, since June 2020, we’re getting 6 compilation episodes yearly.

Netflix is also working on a new exclusive series called CoComelon Lane.

Per Netflix in July 2021:

“Netflix and Moonbug will produce new specials, nursery rhyme compilations (4 x 60 min) and three seasons (24 x 7-min episodes) of CoComelon Lane, which will deliver brand-new adventures from JJ and his best friends as they experience life’s big moments as little kids.”

Are the CoComelon’s seasons the same on other platforms?

No.

As you may know, Netflix is just one streamer that carries CoComelon.

In the United States, Hulu also carries the series as does Amazon Prime Video. For Prime Video, they carry episodes in tiny clips meaning each episode is around 2-3 minutes long.

Hulu also packages its episodes differently, too and is a different selection from what Netflix has.

At the time of publishing, Hulu has 2 seasons available with 17 episodes in total. There are a few overlaps but on the whole, it’s a different collection to what’s available.

Who has the better collection? That’s ultimately up to you but our preference is Netflix’s big compilation episodes with regular drops as outlined above.

The show has a global reach it’s worth noting. The BBC in the United Kingdom carries the show for example.

How popular is CoComelon on Netflix?

According to FlixPatrol, the show has featured in the Netflix TV top 10s in the United States for a staggering 624 days since its debut. No other show has come even close to that in the US.

It also continues to dominate the newly implemented kids’ top 10s too.

The show has also featured plenty of times in Netflix’s hourly top 10 charts, with the various seasons picking up 136.91 million hours.

With all that said, Paw Patrol, according to raw top 10s, still manages to pick up more points in the kid’s top 10 globally with CoComelon being #3.

According to Nielsen, CoComelon was the second most streamed acquired program on Netflix in the US, only behind Criminal Minds.

Why is CoComelon controversial?

NYTimes did a great article that dives into the allure of the series, saying, “Moonbug fine-tunes the world’s most popular video programs for the youngest of viewers. Parents already know that resistance is futile.”

Ashley Moulton from Common Sense Media reviewed the series and ultimately gave it a 3-star review saying the show is appropriate for ages 2 and up. While they state that it has positive messages, some parents who review the show state that it’s too addictive.

Do you love CoComelon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.