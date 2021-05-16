‘CoComelon’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Children will rejoice (parents may not) that another batch of CoComelon episodes will be finding their way onto Netflix globally with season 3 of the show set to hit on June 1st, 2021.

We don’t have confirmation on how many new episodes of CoComelon will be hitting Netflix globally on June 1st but if it’s similar to the first two seasons, it will be three-hour-long episodes.

If you’ve not been introduced to CoComelon yet, here’s what you can expect:

“Exploration, education and celebration keep the learning party going for baby J.J. as he makes new discoveries with his fun-loving family and friends.”

The show continues to astound as it’s one of the longest-running shows on Netflix’s top 10s. As of May 16th, 2021 the show has featured in the US top 10 lists for 258 days. It’s featured on the UK top 10 list for 98 days. The show also performs exceptionally well in Middle Eastern regions.

The addition to Netflix has certainly not affected the series popularity on YouTube. The channel is still getting to 3 billion views a month (that’s not a typo) according to SocialBlade with the number of subscribers they have recently surpassing 100 million subscribers. We do not have similar stats for Netflix unfortunately.

Since the last time we covered CoComelon with season 2 hitting back on December 18th, 2020 – the show has also been added to Hulu’s lineup (owned by Disney). It hasn’t found its way onto Disney+ though. Prime Video still holds 6 seasons of the show but most episodes only consist of 2 minutes of content each so not a fair comparison.

If you want to read up more on CoComelon’s domination on both YouTube and streamers, we’d definitely recommend checking out The Verge’s piece by Julia Alexander on the show.

It’s not the only kid’s show from YouTube to make the transition over to Netflix. Pinkfong is a well-established YouTube brand that saw Baby Shark’s Space Adventure drop onto Netflix recently with LooLoo Kids making a similar transition.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of CoComelon on Netflix or are you dreading it? Let us know down below.