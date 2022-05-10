Most Popular Kids Shows on Netflix According to Top 10s

Netflix first introduced its kid’s top 10 in many regions around the world in July 2021. Now with lots of data under our belts, we can dig into what’s been the most popular kids’ shows on Netflix over the past year.

The Netflix top 10s have been one of the best things Netflix has introduced in recent years. They first launched in early 2020 and allowed us to see what TV shows and movies were trending. In July 2021, the functionality was rolled out to Netflix’s dedicated kid’s area.

So what’s been trending on Netflix Kids since July 2021?

Data is provided courtesy of FlixPatrol and is correct as of May 10th, 2022. They calculate popularity by assigning a point score onto a title for each day it’s in the top 10. If a title is number 1 for any given day, they receive 10 points. If a title is number 10 for any given day, they receive 1 point.

1. PAW Patrol

Points in Kids Global Top 10s: 28,002

Surprised? So were we when we were digging through the numbers but it probably comes less surprising when you look into the regional availability of Paw Patrol. It notably remains away from Netflix US where most of the attention gets placed onto Gabby’s Dollhouse and of course, CoComelon.

PAW Patrol is the animated series that comes from Keith Chapman. It’s spawned a huge media franchise with toys, attractions and of course, movies including PAW Patrol: The Movie released in August 2021.

Where it becomes even more impressive for the series is that it’s only available on Netflix with fragmented seasons unless you’re in Canada where seasons 1 through 8 are available. In all other regions (Unogs states at least 24 countries have access to the title) only the first, fifth and sixth seasons are available.

2. Gabby’s Dollhouse

Points in Kids Global Top 10s: 21,211

Gabby’s Dollhouse, which is released on Netflix globally as a Netflix Original, ranks second when it comes to kids shows on Netflix. First premiering in January 2021, we’ve since seen four seasons released onto the service with a fifth planned.

The series mixes live-action and animated segments and has been compared to the likes of Blue’s Clues.

Contributor to What’s on Netflix, Emily Horgan, recently wrote an article for us that stated that Gabby’s Dollhouse is Netflix’s best attempt at a kids franchise to date (albeit with the caveat that DreamWorks, not Netflix produces it).

3. CoComelon

Points in Kids Global Top 10s: 16,357

We were expecting CoComelon to be the global runaway winner when it came to the most popular kids’ shows on Netflix but it turns out not to be the case. In fact, CoComelon’s popularity in the US is an outlier but that shouldn’t diminish its popularity around the globe.

Beginning its life as a YouTube channel later to be picked up by Moonbug Entertainment, we’ve seen CoComelon explode onto the scene with compilations hitting Netflix around every 6 months and an Original commission also on the way.

4. Peppa Pig

Points in Kids Global Top 10s: 13,111

The British-produced Peppa Pig series is widely available around the globe on Netflix with most regions streaming seasons 1 through 6 of the kids series.

Peppa Pig is a 2D-animated series about a young piglet called Peppa going on everyday adventures with her family.

The series isn’t available on Netflix globally it’s worth noting. The United States and Australia are notably missing the show.

5. Pokémon Journeys

Points in Kids Global Top 10s: 11,875

Pokémon is one of the biggest kids’ media franchises out there. It’s diversified across games, anime, movies, toys, and of course, tradeable cards.

Netflix notably began carrying new seasons of the show exclusively in select regions including the US starting from season 23. Some regions, such as the US, receive batches of episodes from 2020 through 2021 whereas others had to wait for the show to drop all at once in late 2021.

It’s also worth noting that Netflix has lost the majority of the back library in recent years.

You can expect Pokémon Journeys to slowly fall down the top lists as time goes on just because of how Netflix carries and distributes new seasons of the franchise. Pokémon Journeys refers to the 23rd season of the main series. Since September 2021, Netflix has been releasing new batches of season 24 of the show, Master Journeys.

Other Popular Kids Shows on Netflix Globally in 2021 and 2022

Those are the top 5 kids’ shows on Netflix but what about the other top hits since the introduction of the kid’s top 10s? Here’s a rundown of more:

6. Lost in Space – 8,649 points

7. The Cuphead Show! – 8,332 points

8. SpongeBob SquarePants – 8,289 points

9. Raising Dion – 8,131 points

10. Is It Cake? – 8,073 points

11. Sharkdog – 7,641 points

12. Maya and the Three – 7,452 points

13. Grizzy and the Lemmings – 6,936 points

14. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – 6,397 points

15. Chesapeake Shores – 5,921 points

Are there any surprises on this list for you? Let us know in the comments down below.