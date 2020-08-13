Is ‘Gilmore Girls: AYITL’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in November 2020?

Fans of Gilmore Girls have been extremely excited in recent weeks and months thanks to an update to IMDb that seems to suggest a new season of A Year in the Life is coming out in November 2020. Is it happening? The answer will almost certainly disappoint as we’re afraid to say, at least for the moment, it’s not true.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was the limited series Netflix reboot released back in 2016. It continues the story of The CW/The WB’s Gilmore Girls which originally ran between 2000 and 2007 with 157 episodes under its belt.

Despite it being a mini-series, there have been rumors for many years that there would eventually be a continuation. Those rumors have ramped up significantly in recent weeks with new rumors that not only would there be a season two but that it’s scheduled for November 2020.

Where are the rumors for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life coming from? From what we can see, they’re coming from two locations. The first is a fake news website that often posts articles about shows that are coming back that aren’t who states in an article published on July 31st that season two to return in November 2020.

You can find the article in question on this Archive.org link (to not give the origin website any credit or revenue via your click).

The second, and the biggest reason why we’re doing this article in the first place, is that an update to IMDb was pushed that listed season two episode one of AYITL and also had November 2020 attached to it.

I thought it was all rumors but then I saw this?!?! Can it be true?! A Season 2 of Gilmore Girls: AYITL listed on IMDB 😳 pic.twitter.com/Gl1fZx554a — Heather P (@HPszwaro) August 11, 2020

WAIT WHAT WHY ARE PEOPLE SAYING A SEASON 2 OF GILMORE GIRLS YEAR IN THE LIFE IS COMING OUT IN NOVEMBER……………I WILL CRY — caitlin (@hayesballerini) August 2, 2020

That second season has now since been removed meaning that someone has come along and cleaned up the IMDb page. Unfortunetely, it was likely a mistake (or bad actor added it) that’s now been rectified. For more IMDb updates, you have to be an accredited member of the cast or crew to add credits or new seasons.

We’ve also heard on our back channels that a second season is not known to be in development either.

So, could Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life ever return?

It’s always possible but odds are it won’t happen despite the fact that A Year in the Life ended on a cliffhanger.

Amy Sherman-Palladino is currently working on Amazon’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel but spoke to VanityFair in 2018 about any continuation saying:

“It’s still a possibility. Everyone has been very busy. Alexis [Bledel] clearly is very busy! It would have to be the right story, and the right moment. A lot went into getting it together the first time.”

The only thing to consider going forward is that Warner Brothers, the production company behind the show and owners, now have their own streaming service so if and when the rights ever left Netflix, they might be interested in rebooting it themselves.

Do you want to see more Gilmore Girls on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.