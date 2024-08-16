Johnny Depp Movie ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Arrives on Netflix But Only in France

Netflix will distribute the upcoming French film La Favorite (fka Jeanne du Barry) about the titular woman and her king and lover, Louis XV, directed by Maiwenn and starring Johnny Depp. Netflix is only currently carrying the movie in France thus far, and it’s still unclear whether the rest of the world will stream it, but here’s what we know.

The movie, first announced in January 2022, is directed by Maiwenn herself. Maiwenn co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. Jeanne du Barry is Maïwenn’s sixth feature and most ambitious production to date after Cannes 2011 Jury Prize winner Polisse. The movie is also known as ‘La Favorite’.

Bloomberg first announced that Netflix would be carrying the movie in July 2022. According to the outlet, the producers will use Netflix’s acquisition of the film’s rights to help finance the production. Netflix won’t otherwise be involved in the making of the picture.

Only Netflix in France has actually confirmed a release there so far, with Bloomberg confirming “the film is expected to be released in 2023 in French theaters, and will be available on Netflix France 15 months later.”

The movie is now available on Netflix in France as of August 16th, 2024. It’s only available with French audio albeit there are English subtitles available.

Bloomberg initially noted, “It’s not clear whether the film will be available on Netflix worldwide.”

As of August 2024, we still don’t have confirmation of any further rollout onto Netflix in other regions. However, there are means of jumping onto other Netflix regions, although they don’t always work.

Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat’s Why Not is lead producing with IN.2 Film (the new company established by Depp in 2021), and France Télévisions also on board as producers.

Here’s everything else we know about Jeanne du Barry.

What’s the plot of La Favorite / Jeanne du Barry?

Here’s the synopsis for the movie:

Jeanne, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court…

Who is cast in La Favorite / Jeanne du Barry?

The leading cast of Netflix’s Jeanne du Barry consists of famous French actress and director of the movie Maïwenn, who plays the titular character, and acclaimed Hollywood character actor Johnny Depp, who will play King Louis XV.

Let’s quickly address the elephant in the room. This will be his first major role after some of his recent hurdles, which he overcame earlier this year. We’re referring to the Amber Heard case that saw Depp win in 2023

On the Wild also shared the first look at Depp as the king, as seen below:

Maiwenn and Depp will be joined by the French cinema legend Pierre Richard, who has worked on countless iconic French movies in his long career, and Louis Garrel, Melvil Poupaud, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory, and Noemie Lvovsky in undisclosed roles.

What’s the production status of La Favorite / Jeanne du Barry?

One of the filming locations is none other than the iconic Versailles in Paris, France, which shows that the production is sparing no expense to get authentic and good-looking locations.

Filming started on July 26, 2022, and wrapped in October 2022.

Do you want to see the new Johnny Depp movie on Netflix where you live? Let us know in the comments.