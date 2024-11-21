Is K-Drama ‘Marry You’ Available to Stream on Netflix?

Marry You, advertised as one of Netflix’s new K-dramas for Netflix in November 2024, is missing from Netflix’s US library. So, is the K-drama available to stream on Netflix? Yes, but there’s a catch.

Marry You is a South Korean romantic-comedy series directed by Yoon Yeo Chang.

For our 2025 K-drama preview, you can find it here.

Is Marry You available to stream on Netflix?

Yes, Marry You is available to stream on Netflix, but only in South Korea. You’d be forgiven for thinking that the K-drama is available to stream on Netflix globally, as the streaming service’s marketing would suggest it’s available everywhere.

On the Netflix K-Content x account, Marry You has been listed as coming to the streaming service in November 2024.

If the K-drama isn’t coming to Netflix outside of South Korea, the streaming service should have omitted it from the November list and used the official Netflix Korea X account to market the show to South Koreans. Using the account used by subscribers worldwide to discover their K-drama news is incredibly misleading.

This doesn’t mean that the series won’t ever come to Netflix, but we aren’t expecting to see it arrive on Netflix US until after it has aired all ten episodes. The finale is December 15th, 2024.

What is the plot of Marry YOU?

The synopsis for Marry YOU has been sourced from Asian Wiki:

“Bong Cheol-Hee is single and lives on an island. He raises his nephew Bong San-Yi and niece Bong Ba-Da who are twins, by himself. Bong Cheol-Hee is a versatile worker on the island. Even though he is a good person, with a warm heart, he can’t even think of marriage due to his situation. At that time, civil servant Jung Ha-Na visits him and persuades him to participate in the Marriage Morale Boost Project. Meanwhile, Jung Ha-Na is single and chooses to stay single, but she is transferred to the Marriage Morale Boost Team due to an incident. She is given the important task of getting Bong Cheol-Hee to marry. If she succeeds in her task, she is promised a transfer to another department.”

Who are the cast members of Marry YOU?

Four confirmed leads are Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Min, Koo Jun Hoe, and Ji Yi Soo in Marry YOU.

Lee Yi Kyung plays Bong Cheol Hui. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix series, and previously starred in popular K-dramas such as Marry My Husband, Secret Royal Inspector, Children of Nobody, and Eulachacha Waikiki.

Jo Soo Min plays Jung Ha Na. The actress has also yet to star in a Netflix series. Her lead roles have come in K-dramas such as Ending Again, Afraid Of, and Under the Gun.

Koo Jun Hoo plays Choi Gi Jun. Another member of the cast yet to appear on Netflix, Koo Jun Hoo, is most well known for his career as an idol in the K-pop group iKON, where he was the main vocalist. He made his solo debut in July 2024 and starts his first solo tour in December 2024. His role in Marry YOU is the lead role of

Ji Yi Soo plays O In A. The actress is the only one of the four leads to have starred in a Netflix Original series when she played the role of Jessica in When the Camellia Blooms and her guest role in Mad for Each Other.

The supporting cast is as follows:

Woo Hyun as Lim Gu Sik.

Kim Mi Ryu as Lee Ji Gyeong.

Kim Kang Hyun as Yang Seung Gu.

Song Yi Dam as Han Bin.

Jeon Seo Jin as Na Ji Won.

Son So Mang as Moon Yeong Eun.

Seo Woo Jin as Bong San I.

Ahn Tae Rin as Bong Ba Da.

If you would like to see Marry You on Netflix in your region, let us know in the comments below!