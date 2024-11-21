‘The Tale of Lady Ok’ is coming to Netflix in November 2024 but There’s a Catch

The Tale of Lady Ok will begin broadcasting on jTBC by the end of November, and Netflix has reported it will be coming to the streaming service. However, there’s a catch: the K-drama will only be released in limited regions and won’t be available in the US or Europe.

The Tale of Lady Ok is an upcoming South Korean historical romantic K-drama written by Park Ji Sook and directed by Jin Hyeok.

For our 2025 K-drama preview, you can find it here.

Is The Tale of Lady Ok coming to Netflix?

Yes. However, it will only be streaming on Netflix in select Asian countries. In South Korea, the K-drama will be released on jTBC.

Unfortunately, Netflix marketed the K-drama as coming to Netflix in November. While that is technically true, it suggested that The Tale of Lady Ok would be available on Netflix everywhere. However, it will only be available to stream in the US on Kocowa.

There’s a chance we could see The Tale of Lady Ok on Netflix US and other regions sometime in 2025.

What is the plot of The Tale of Lady Ok?

The synopsis for the K-drama was sourced from Asian Wiki:

“Set during the Joseon period, Ok Tae Young is a legal expert. She is smart, has an excellent work ethic, and is athletic. Even in difficult situations, she doesn’t hesitate to help people. That is why she is loved by people around her, but she has a secret. Her secret is that her name, husband, and her status are all fake. She happens to meet Cheon Seung Whee. He is a story-teller and travels all around the country, reciting novels to people. He happens to meet Ok Tae Young and falls in love with her at first sight. He stays near her and helps her no matter what. “

Who are the cast members of The Tale of Lady Ok?

The K-drama has four confirmed leads: Im Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, and Kim Jae Won.

Lim Ji Yeon plays Ok Tae Young and Gu Deok. The actress will instantly be familiar to The Glory fans as she plays the role of Park Yeon Jin. She also starred in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist, playing “Seoul.” Outside of Netflix, she has held leading roles in K-dramas such as House of Lies, Lies Hidden in My Garden, Casting a Spell to You, and Welcome 2 Life.

Choo Young Woo plays Cheon Seung Hwi. The actor will soon star on Netflix in the upcoming K-drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix Original and is most well-known for starring in K-dramas such as School 2021, Oasis, Once Upon a Small Town, and You Make Me Dance.

Yeonwoo plays Cha Mi Ryeong. The last time Yeonwoo was seen on Netflix was in 2020 in the K-drama Live On. Outside of Netflix, she has held leading roles in shows such as Numbers, The Golden Spoon, Dali and the Cocky Prince, and Cheat On Me, if You Can.

Kim Jae Won plays Sung Do Gyeom. The actor has been seen on Netflix multiple times in K-dramas such as Hierarchy, King the Land, and Our Blues.

The supporting cast is as follows:

Lee Jae Won as Man Seok.

Sung Dong Il as Sung Gyu Jin.

Kim Mi Sook as Mrs. Han.

Kim Jae Hwa as Maxim.

Oh Dae Hwan as Dokkie.

Hong Jin Ki as End Dong I.

Jeon Ik Ryung as Mrs. Song.

Son Na Eun as Ok Tae Young.

Ha Yul Ri as Kim So Hye.

Kim Sun Bin as Baek Do Kwang.

Jung Soo Young as Mrs. Hong.

Yoon Seo Ah as Baek Yi.

Kim Dong Gyun as Lee Jwa Su.

Would you like to see The Tale of Lady Ok on Netflix in your country? Let us know in the comments below!