‘King the Land’ Netflix K-Drama Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

From the screenwriter of All of Us Are Dead, a brand new romantic comedy k-drama, King the Land, will be making its way to Netflix in 2023. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about All of Us Are Dead, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

King the Land is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed by Im Hyun Wook (Reflection of You), and written by screenwriters Chun Sung Il (All of Us Are Dead) and Choi Rom.

When is the King the Land Netflix release date?

There is no official Netflix release date for King the Land. We also don’t have a broadcast date from jTBC, the cable network that will be airing the series in South Korea.

King of the Land will have a total of 16 episodes, which will likely be released twice a week across eight weeks.

For now, we await the release schedule for the k-drama.

What is the plot of King the Land?

The synopsis and characters descriptions of King the Land are sourced from Soompi:

Heir Goo Won cannot stand fake smiles. When he meets Cheon Sa Rang, her sincere smile is at the ready. The pair seek to create happy moments where they can smile brightly at each other. King of the Land is a VVIP business lounge, a paradise catering to wealthy hoteliers. It is owned by The King Group, with hotels, distribution companies, and an airline in its portfolio. Now Goo Won has been thrown into an inheritance tug-of-war. With his brilliant mind, innate grace, and captivating charm, he has everything but lacks common sense when dating. Cheon Sa Rang makes the world brighter with just her smile. She is thrilled to land a job at the King Hotel, where she had some of her happiest times as a child. She must now put those sweet memories away and mature quickly to face the frequent workplace prejudices and misunderstandings that come her way.

Who are the cast members of King the Land?

Lee Jun Ho plays the role of Gu Win. The 2PM boy band member has yet to star in a Netflix Original but will feature in two dramas in 2023 in King the Land and in Celebrity. Outside of Netflix, Lee Jun Ho has starred in the k-dramas The Red Sleeve and Confession.

Im Yoon Ah plays the role of Cheon Sa Rang. The Girls’ Generation member has also yet to star in a Netflix Original. Since 2007, she has starred in a handful of dramas such as The K2, The King in Love, and Hush.

The supporting cast members of King the Land have been confirmed to be the following;

Go Won Hee (Perfume) as Oh Pyung Hwa

(Perfume) as Oh Pyung Hwa Kim Ga Eun (The Wind Blows) as Kim Ga Eun

(The Wind Blows) as Kim Ga Eun Ahn Se Ha (Zombie Detective) as Na Sang Rik

(Zombie Detective) as Na Sang Rik Kim Jae Won (Dream Maker) as Kim Jae Won

Are you looking forward to watching King the Land on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.