‘Frankly Speaking’ Netflix Romantic Comedy K-Drama: May 2024 Release & What We Know So Far

jTBC’s exciting new rom-com K-drama Frankly Speaking is coming to Netflix weekly from May 2024. Here’s everything we know about the K-drama so far.

Frankly Speaking is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed by Jang Ji Yeon (Nevertheless) and written by Choi Kyung (CHIP-IN).

The first episode of Frankly Speaking will be released on Netflix on May 1st, 2024.

The series has 12 episodes, with two new episodes arriving on Netflix every Wednesday and Thursday for six weeks. The twelfth and final episode will be released on Netflix on June 6th, 2024.

Each episode has a runtime of approximately 80 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Frankly Special will first be broadcast on South Korean cable network jTBC before arriving on Netflix.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 01/05/2024 2 02/05/2024 3 08/05/2024 4 09/05/2024 5 15/05/2024 6 16/05/2024 7 22/05/2024 8 23/05/2024 9 30/05/2024 10 31/05/2024 11 05/06/2024 12 06/06/2024

What is the plot of Frankly Speaking?

Song Ki Baek, a single 33-year-old announcer at a broadcasting station, suddenly finds himself unable to keep up his polite and well-mannered approach and can’t stop himself from saying the first thing that comes into his head. As he gains more attention, On Joo Woo, a writer for a popular TV variety show, is determined for him to appear on her show.

Who are the cast members of Frankly Speaking?

Go Kyung Pyo plays the role of Song Ki Baek. Netflix subscribers will recognize Park Sung Woo, the actor from the popular Korean crime drama D.P., and Woo Sam in the 90s throwback heist thriller Seoul Vibe. He also starred in the crime drama Private Lives.

Kang Han Na plays the role of On Woo Joo. The actress has starred in multiple dramas on Netflix in various roles, such as Yang Hye Sun in My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Won In Jae in Start-Up, and Han Na Kyung in Designated Survivor: 60 Days.

Joo Jong Hyul plays the role of Kim Jung Heon. The actor also starred in D.P. in the first season as Lee Hyo Sang. He also starred in the beloved K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo as Kwon Min Woo, which he will reprise in the second season.

The supporting cast members are;

Shin Jung Keun as Song In Soo (Ki Baek’s father).

as Song In Soo (Ki Baek’s father). Kang Ae Shim as No Yoo Jung (Ki Baek’s mother).

as No Yoo Jung (Ki Baek’s mother). Hwang Sung Bin as Song Woon Baek (Ki Baek’s brother).

as Song Woon Baek (Ki Baek’s brother). Lee Jin Hyuk as Song Pung Baek (Ki Baek’s brother).

as Song Pung Baek (Ki Baek’s brother). Go Gyu Pil as Yoon Ji Hoo (JBC announcer).

as Yoon Ji Hoo (JBC announcer). Baek Joo Hee as Ohn Bok Ja (Woo Joo’s adoptive mother).

as Ohn Bok Ja (Woo Joo’s adoptive mother). Kim Sae Byeok as Chae Yeon (JBC Producer).

as Chae Yeon (JBC Producer). Lee Bom So Ri as Lee Ha Young.

as Lee Ha Young. Lee Min Goo as Lee Min Goo.

as Lee Min Goo. Patricia as Seong Yi Na.

as Seong Yi Na. Park Jae Joon as Jung Goo Won.

as Jung Goo Won. Kim Young Joo as Ma Mi Ra.

as Ma Mi Ra. Hong Seo Joon as Kim Young Won

