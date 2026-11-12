Netflix Sets December 2026 Release Date for Colombian Period Drama ‘The December Breeze’

Eva Lasting star Francisca Estevez returns to Netflix in The December Breeze (En diciembre llegaban las brisas), a highly anticipated Colombian period drama adapted from Marvel Moreno’s landmark novel. Set to premiere on December 4, 2026, here is everything we know about the series so far.

The December Breeze is an upcoming Colombian Netflix original period drama adapting Marvel Moreno’s landmark 1950s novel. Directed by Claudia Pedraza and Rafael Martínez, the series is written by Rafael Noguera, Cecilia Percy, Marcela Peláez, and Lony Welter, and produced by Dynamo with executive producers Angélica Guerra, Adriana Aparicio, and Michel Ruben.

When is The December Breeze coming to Netflix?

The December Breeze will be released on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Official key art for the series has been released, confirming the release date.

What is the plot of The December Breeze?

The synopsis is from Marvel Moreno’s novel for In December the Breezes Arrived:

From exile in Paris, a Colombian woman obsessively reconstructs the turbulent lives, dark secrets, and tragic fates of her childhood friends, exposing the brutal double standards and violence of upper-class life in 1950s Barranquilla.

Who are the cast members of The December Breeze?

Francisca Estevez leads the series as Catalina. The actress previously played the lead role in Netflix’s romantic drama series Eva Lasting. She has also starred in dramas such as Los Billis and La Nieta Elegida.

The rest of the cast of The December Breeze is confirmed as: Meteora Fontana as Giovanna Mantini, Melanie Dell’Olmo as Dora, Vincente Peña as Lucio, Valentina Duque as Beatríz, Danielle Reyes as Lina, Manolo Alzamora as Benito Suarez, Florina Lemaitre, Paula Castaño, Flora Martinez, and Jason Day.

What is the production status of The December Breeze?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Production for The December Breeze began on September 7, 2025, and wrapped by January 28, 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching The December Breeze on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!