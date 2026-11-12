Netflix Is Slowly Revealing the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ World Tour Cities

Get your lightsticks ready and keep your browser tabs open, because Netflix and AEG Presents are officially gearing up to drop the full details for the upcoming KPop Demon Hunters World Tour — and they’re teasing fans one city at a time.

Back in May 2026, we covered the news from the Netflix Upfronts that the streamer was teaming up with live-entertainment giant AEG Presents for a real-life KPop Demon Hunters global concert tour. After months of waiting for routing details, Netflix has quietly launched a dedicated tour website alongside a new official Instagram page teasing an announcement for Friday, November 13 at 8:00 AM.

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Rather than unveiling the schedule all at once, the new website features an interactive, Honmoon-inspired glowing globe that has been slowly illuminating new tour stops every few minutes.

How Often Is the KPop Demon Hunters Tour Website Updating?

According to fans closely tracking the rollout over on the r/KpopDemonhunters subreddit, the site appears to be adding new locations roughly every 15 minutes.

Right now, visiting kpopdemonhunterstour.com requires a quick age verification before revealing the rotating globe and a “Sign up for more info” waitlist prompt. Only city names are currently appearing as the map lights up—meaning official concert dates, confirmed venues, and ticket pricing are still being held back for tomorrow morning’s full reveal.

Every KPop Demon Hunters World Tour Location Revealed So Far

Thanks to fans tracking each stop in order as it pops up on the globe, we have a running list of the 28 cities (at the time of publishing; we’ll update soon) revealed across North America and Europe so far. Noticeably, the current routing leans heavily toward major arena and coliseum markets rather than stadiums—leading fans to speculate about likely stops such as Prudential Center in Newark, UBS Arena in Elmont (Belmont Park), TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, and Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

North America

Baltimore, MD, USA

Newark, NJ, USA

Columbus, OH, USA

Chicago, IL, USA

Indianapolis, IN, USA

Hamilton, ON, Canada

Belmont Park, NY, USA

Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Charlotte, NC, USA

Atlanta, GA, USA

Sunrise, FL, USA

Orlando, FL, USA

Dallas, TX, USA

Phoenix, AZ, USA

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Ontario, CA, USA

Las Vegas, NV, USA

Oakland, CA, USA

Tacoma, WA, USA

Europe

Zurich, Switzerland

Milan, Italy

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Vienna, Austria

Berlin, Germany

Hamburg, Germany

Copenhagen, Denmark

Cologne, Germany

Dublin, Ireland

With the site continuing to update throughout the day, fans in the UK, Western Canada, Asia, and Latin America are watching closely to see whether stops like London, Vancouver, Seoul, or Tokyo illuminate before tomorrow’s announcement—or if the initial leg of the “world tour” will focus primarily on North America and mainland Europe plus Ireland.

What Else Is Happening With ‘KPop Demon Hunters’?

Even with the mystery still surrounding the exact format of the live show—whether it will feature live vocalists, theatrical performers, or holographic staging—this tour rollout caps off an enormous month for Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time.

Since making history with a full 52-week streak in Netflix’s Global Top 10 and celebrating its one-year milestone over the summer, HUNTR/X has been everywhere this November:

Criterion Collection Release: Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans recently spoke at a special Criterion Collection 4K Q&A following the film’s physical release earlier this month.

Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans recently spoke at a special Criterion Collection 4K Q&A following the film’s physical release earlier this month. Netflix House Dallas & Philadelphia: Today (November 12) also marks the opening of KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience at Netflix House Dallas, ahead of its Philadelphia launch on November 20.

Today (November 12) also marks the opening of KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience at Netflix House Dallas, ahead of its Philadelphia launch on November 20. New Streaming Extras: To help tide fans over after the initial Bonus Content drop back in March, Netflix recently rolled out four new seasons of companion extras alongside a dedicated For the Fans! hub on the platform.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the official tour site and will update this post as more cities light up ahead of tomorrow’s full announcement.

Did your city make the KPop Demon Hunters World Tour list so far, or are you still waiting for your area to light up on the map? Let us know in the comments down below!