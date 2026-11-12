When Will ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Be on Netflix?

Netflix’s Hallmark experiment is paying off again. Since the first two seasons of Mistletoe Murders landed on Netflix in the US on November 1st, the cozy Christmas mystery starring Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney has spent eight days in the daily US top 10s, peaking at number five, according to FlixPatrol.

The problem? Anyone who has blitzed through all 12 episodes is left with one heck of a cliffhanger, and season 3 is already airing on Hallmark Channel. So, when will Netflix get it?

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Let’s cut right to the chase: season 3 won’t be on Netflix this Christmas. Our best estimate is late October or early November 2027, with November 1st, 2027 our pick.

When is Mistletoe Murders season 3 airing on Hallmark?

Hallmark renewed the series on February 20th, 2026, with TVLine first reporting the news. Season 3 premiered on November 5th as part of Countdown to Christmas, with six episodes (three two-part mysteries) airing weekly on Thursdays through to the finale on December 10th, 2026. Episodes stream on Hallmark+ the following day.

Per TV Insider, the new season picks up right where season 2 left off, with Emily’s ex and former Chimera partner Aaron (Aaron Ashmore) on her doorstep. Catherine Bell and Holly Robinson Peete also guest star.

How Hallmark shows make their way to Netflix

Under the multi-year licensing deal struck in September 2025, new Hallmark titles debut on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ first and only head to Netflix once that exclusive window closes. Here’s how that’s played out so far:

Title Hallmark run ended Netflix US release Gap The Way Home season 3 March 2025 February 1st, 2026 ~11 months The Way Home season 4 April 2026 October 1st, 2026 ~6 months Mistletoe Murders season 2 November 2025 November 1st, 2026 ~11 months

The window does appear to be shrinking, and Netflix clearly loves an anniversary, with The Way Home season 4 arriving exactly a year after seasons 1 and 2 first dropped.

When will Mistletoe Murders season 3 be on Netflix?

Apply that shorter six-month window, and you’d land around June 2027. We’d be stunned if that happened. This is a Christmas show through and through, and Netflix has no reason to burn it off in summer when it can drop it at the start of the holiday season and watch it chart again.

That’s why we’re backing November 1st, 2027 (or close to this date) – basically, a year to the day after seasons 1 and 2 arrived and roughly 11 months after the season 3 finale, matching the season 2 gap almost perfectly. Late October is possible, but we wouldn’t bet on anything earlier.

Season 4 timing could seal it. The show hasn’t been renewed yet, but Hallmark announced its last two pickups in March 2025 and February 2026, so a decision in early 2027 seems likely. If it’s renewed, season 4 would air during Countdown to Christmas 2027, and Netflix would be in the same position as this year: dropping the previous season days before the new one premieres.

None of this is confirmed, and there’s no guarantee Netflix licenses further seasons. But with the show still charting, we’d be surprised if it didn’t come back for more. Note that Netflix’s deal only covers the US.

Can’t wait? Season 3 is airing now on Hallmark Channel and streaming on Hallmark+.

Will you be holding out for Mistletoe Murders season 3 on Netflix, or heading to Hallmark+ to find out what happens with Aaron? Let us know in the comments below.