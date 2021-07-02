Lana Condor’s ‘Boo, Bitch’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its collection of comedies, Netflix will be producing Boo, Bitch, a comedy limited series starring Lana Condor of To All the Boys franchise fame. She will also be producing in addition to being the series lead.

Screenwriters Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward) will serve as showrunners for the series as well as the main writers. The story for Boo, Bitch is a new take of an original script optioned from newcomers and co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak.

The show is designed to be a limited series so don’t expect a season 2.

Crazy Cat Lady Development is behind the production with 8 episodes planned.

Ehrlich and Iungerich will serve as showrunners and executive produce with Condor, Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool), Blake Goza (The Escort) and Jamie Dooner (On My Block). Schauer and Soltysiak will co-executive produce.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Boo, Bitch:

What’s the plot of Boo, Bitch?

Sadly, not much has been revealed about the plot of the limited series, but we do have a brief synopsis as released by Production Weekly:

Erika Vu (Condor) is completely bummed out. She in her final weeks of high school and nobody even knows her name, thanks largely to popular mean girl Riley, who has constantly dissed and undermined Erika throughout school. But when her best friend Gia convinces Erika to go to a big high school party, Erika overcomes her shyness and becomes the toast of the evening — even capturing the attention of sexy Jake C, Riley’s recent ex. However, when the hungover Gia and Erika retrace their steps the day after to find Erika’s missing necklace, they may have a surprise in store — a shock thattakes Erika’s finally on-track life in a wholly unexpected direction — to say the very least.

Who is cast in Boo, Bitch?

It has been confirmed in February 2021 by the streamer that Netflix’s Boo, Bitch will be led by Lana Condor who is best known for her role as Lara Jean in the To All the Boys trilogy at Netflix. No other cast members for the series are known at the moment.

Lana Condor will star in and executive produce Boo, Bitch — a live-action comedy limited series about a high school senior who, after years of playing it safe, decides to live an epic life … only to wake up the next morning and find out she’s now a ghost. pic.twitter.com/2qANm0om6D — Netflix (@netflix) February 5, 2021

Condor has spoken a little bit about the project including in an interview with Travel and Leisure which touched on a number of subjects but specifically talking about Boo, Bitch, Condor said the following:

“We have actively been making sure that we’re hiring and creating a really diverse writers room,” she told T+L. “I feel like it starts with… making sure that people feel safe, just people feel safe to express themselves and to use their voices. And I think that’s something I’m seeing more of. But again, we have a long way to go.”

Lana also featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon speaking about the project:

How many episodes will be in Boo, Bitch?

It has been confirmed by Variety that Netflix has given Boo, Bitch an eight-episode series order, which means it is a limited series. Each episode will be half-hour long.

What’s the production status of Boo, Bitch?

Netflix’s Boo, Bitch is set to enter production in late August 2021 in Los Angeles, US according to issue 1253 of Production Weekly.

What’s the release date of Boo, Bitch?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Boo, Bitch, but it is likely the series will arrive on the streamer sometime in 2022.