The CW’s ‘Reign’ Seasons 1-4 Leaving Netflix in June 2022

Seasons 1-4 of Reign are still on Netflix in the United States but won’t be for much longer. The clock is already counting on when Reign should be departing Netflix. Here’s when we’re now confirmed to see Reign leave Netflix in the United States and where it’s already departed.

Produced by Warner Brothers Television and CBS Television Studios, Reign ran on The CW between October 2013 and June 2017. It racked up a total of 4 seasons across 78 episodes. The series is still well-regarded after all these years after its finale aired on June 16th, 2017.

Among the shows impressive cast included Megan Follows, Toby Regbo, Adelaide Kane, Torrance Coombs, Jenessa Grant, Laurie McCarthy, Stephanie Sengupta, and Alan Van Sprang.

Netflix has lost Reign in all international regions already

Netflix in multiple regions has already lost Reign from its streaming lineup.

Netflix UK first received the show back in 2015 and got annual updates every year thereafter. The CW shows expire from Netflix internationally much sooner than that of the US therefore, we saw the departure of all four seasons of Reign from Netflix UK in February 2021. It’s worth noting that most international regions of Netflix received weekly episodes of the show.

Netflix Germany, Netflix Switzerland Netflix France were the last international regions to carry the show with all four seasons leaving on September 14th, 2021.

Netflix US Losing Reign in June 2022

With the old deal between Netflix and The CW, shows would be available for the lifetime of the show plus 5 years after the final season was added.

Season 4 of Reign was added to Netflix US on September 5th, 2017 meaning we were expecting the 5 years to be up on September 5th, 2022, and therefore leave then.

However, that’s not actually the case with the show leaving much sooner than expect (albeit only by a few months) as part of Netflix’s leaving soon newsletter, we got word the title will be leaving June 24th, 2022.

The Originals and The Vampire Diaries are also not leaving in the traditional manner either, with those expiring before or after their 5 year dates.

Where will Reign stream once it leaves Netflix?

The answer seems to be HBO Max but given it’s not available in any international regions, we could see a stint where the show is unavailable to stream.

Given the show has two distributors, it doesn’t have a natural home but in most instances, The CW library titles have hit HBO Max. With that said, we’ve also seen titles head onto services like IMDbTV too so we’ll likely hear closer to the departure time.

