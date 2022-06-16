With the arrival of July, the summer season for k-dramas will be in full swing on Netflix. Here’s your ongoing preview for all of the k-dramas coming to Netflix in July 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New K-Dramas on Netflix in July 2022

Remarriage and Desires (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook, Jung Eugene, Park Hoon, Cha Ji Yeon

Netflix Release Date: July 15th, 2022

So far, Remarriage and Desires is the only confirmed Netflix Original k-drama series coming to Netflix in July 2022. The series stars Kim-Hee Sun who was recently seen in another original k-drama series, Tomorrow.

At the exclusive matchmaking agency Rex, the upper members of society are catered to. Members of the matchmaking service are ambitious and aspire to upgrade their social status by marrying into the ranks of the elite, in particular those listed under the “Black” tier, an elite group consisting only of 0.001 percent of the population.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in July 2022

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joo Sang

Netflix Finale Date: August 21st, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

At the time of writing Alchemy of Souls hasn’t debuted on Netflix yet. However, we’re fully expecting the drama to be extremely popular with Netflix subscribers and could be up there with the likes of Business Proposal.

Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho, holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which all of the people of the country discuss. A known troublemaker, Jang Wook happens to meet Mu Deok, an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body but becomes his servant, and in secret begins teaching Jang Wook how to fight.

Café Minamdang (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Mi Na, Kwon Soo Hyun

Netflix Finale Date: August 23rd, 2022 | New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday

We’re more than intrigued to see how well Café Minamdang performs with subscribers as the series isn’t debuting on Netflix until late June.

Twenty-seven-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class at the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school. Boasting an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. However, due to her Aspergers Syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Law | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won

Netflix Finale Date: October 12th, 2022 | New Episodes: Wednesday

We previously expected episodes to land on Netflix twice a week, but a change in scheduling means Extraordinary Attorney Woo will last subscribers until October 2022.

27-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class at the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school. Boasting an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. However, due to her Aspergers Syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions.

What K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in July 2022? Let us know in the comments below!