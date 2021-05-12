League of Legends Animated Series ‘Arcane’ Coming to Netflix This Fall

First DOTA and now League of Legends, Netflix is determined to adopt some of the world’s biggest MOBAs into its lineup of Original animated content. Fans of League of Legends will be excited to hear that Arcane, will be arriving in the Fall of 2021. We’ll be covering everything you’ll need to know about Arcane, including its plot, cast updates, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Arcane is an upcoming Netflix Original animated series created by Riot Games and based on their popular MOBA video game franchise League of Legends. Producing the animated series alongside Riot Games is Fortiche Productions.

What is League of Legends?

Debuting in 2009, League of Legends is a popular MOBA video game played by millions of players from around the world. Since its inception, League of Legends has spawned a variety of tie-in content such as comics, short stories, music videos, and the source of inspiration for many popular cosplayers.

When is the first season of Arcane coming to Netflix?

All we know about the release of Arcane is that the series will arrive on Netflix sometime in the Fall/Autumn of 2021.

An official release date hasn’t been provided by Netflix, but we can expect an announcement in the coming months.

What is the plot of Arcane?

A small synopsis for Arcane has been provided by Netflix:

Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Riot Games co-founder Brandon ‘Ryze’ Beck explained to The Hollywood Reporter on what to expect from Arcane:

Originally, League started off with a bunch of characters and we threw them together really quickly. Over time, players became really attached to the characters and we wanted to build more of a universe around them [with Arcane]

We also know the series will act as an origin story for many of the heroes from the League of Legends video game and will help introduce new fans to the franchise.

Who are the cast members of Arcane?

At the time of writing cast members for Arcane haven’t been announced, and it is currently unknown if the voice actors from the video game ‘League of Legends’ will be reprising their roles.

We know of four heroes who will definitely be featured in the story of Arcane;

Are you looking forward to the release of Arcane on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!