WWE Interactive Special ‘Escape the Undertaker’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

A new fun and exciting interactive special is coming to Netflix this Halloween season. In collaboration with the WWE, subscribers will take control of the tag-team-trio as they attempt to escape from the haunted mansion of WWE legend The Undertaker. Escape the Undertaker is coming to Netflix in October 2021, here’s everything we know so far.

Escape the Undertaker is an upcoming Netflix Original interactive special and collaboration with the WWE. The upcoming special will officially be the second Original from the WWE, the first being the children’s movie The Main Event which premiered on Netflix in 2020.

When is Escape the Undertaker Netflix release date?

Netflix and the WWE have confirmed that Escape the Undertaker will be available on Netflix on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021.

What is the plot of Escape the Undertaker?

A synopsis for the interactive special has been provided by Netflix:

The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

Which WWE superstars are featured in Escape the Undertaker?

At the time of writing a total of four WWE superstars have been announced for the upcoming interactive special.

Fan favourite, pancake eating, trombone toting tag-team trio The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods) are the stars of the interactive special.

The Undertaker will also be featured heavily as The New Day attempt to escape his haunted mansion.

Given the horror theme surrounding the interactive special we may see the likes of The Boogey Man, or evil Doink the Clown appear.

Are you excited about the release of Escape the Undertaker on Netflix?