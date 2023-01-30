‘Leave the World Behind’ Julia Roberts Movie: Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Oscar-winning performers Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali star in the adaptation of the acclaimed Rumann Alam novel, Leave the World Behind. Scheduled to arrive in late 2023, there’s already something to look forward to on Netflix for the Holiday season.

The film is conceived by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Esmail has written the screenplay and directed the movie itself, which was a very hot item back in 2020 in a bidding war that Netflix won against other streaming services and MGM.

The film will be produced by Roberts through her Red Om Films banner and Esmail and Chad Hamilton through Esmail Corp. Alam will exec produce, with Red Om’s Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill also be involved in a producing capacity.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Leave the World Behind:

What’s the Netflix release date for Leave the World Behind?

Thanks to Netflix announcing its 2023 film slate, we can confirm that Leave the World Behind will be released on Netflix worldwide on Friday, December 8th, 2023.

What’s the plot of Leave the World Behind?

As mentioned above, the movie will be based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name which was published in October 2020. The book was a finalist for the 2020 National Book Awards and listed as one of Barack Obama’s Summer Favorites. It has been named The Best Book of the Year by The Washington Post, NPR, Time, Esquire, and Elle among others.

Here is the story synopsis for Netflix’s Leave the World Behind:

Amanda and Clay’s aspirational vacation with their teenage children is interrupted by the arrival of a middle aged couple who own the holiday home and who have fled an unprecedented blackout in the city. When the internet, television and radio stop working, as does the landline, they have no way of finding out what is happening. As strange sonic booms shatter the peace of the countryside, and animals start to migrate in strange ways, the physical and mental health of the families begins to disintegrate. The renters are upscale and White; the owners are upscale and Black. The issues of race and clash become distractions to the more alarming things are happening all around them.

Who is cast in Leave the World Behind?

The cast of Netflix’s Leave the World Behind will be led by Oscar winners Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts. Ali, who took on the role after Denzel Washington dropped out, will play homeowner George “G.H.” Washington and Roberts will portray the family matriarch Amanda who rents the house.

Ethan Hawke will play the role of Clay. Hawke recently had an extremely brief appearance in the Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Playing the role of Ruth Washington, the daughter of George, is Myha’la Herrold. Relative newcomer, Herrold will be making her Netflix debut in Leave the World Behind.

Farrah Mackenzie plays the role of Rosie, and Charlie Evans as Archie. And, finally, Kevin Bacon will play the role of Danny.

What’s the production status of Leave the World Behind?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 30/01/2023)

Filming for Leave the World Behind began on April 8th, 2022, and ended on August 8th, 2022.

Filming took place in Long Island, New York, and Katonah, New York.

Are you looking forward to the release of Leave the World Behind on Netflix?