Victoria Justice’s Upcoming Untitled Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Victoria Justice’s next project after Afterlife of the Party will be on Netflix. Netflix will be teaming up with filmmaker Stuart McDonald to produce a movie starring actress and singer Victoria Justice and Adam Demos, who has recently been seen in Netflix’s Sex/Life. Here’s what we know so far about the untitled rom-com.

The film was written by the writing duo Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy (Love, Guaranteed, Falling Inn Love, Project MC2). Stuart McDonald, who is known for such projects as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Black-ish will direct.

Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Deborah Glover, and Tracey Vieira are producing the pic, which will be shot on location in Queensland, Australia. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s upcoming movie starring Victoria Justice:

What’s the plot of the yet-untitled movie?

According to Deadline, the film centers on a hard-driving LA wine-company exec who travels to an Australian sheep station to land a major client. There, she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

Who is cast in it?

Netflix announced on August 11, 2021 that singer and actress Victoria Justice and Adam Demos would headline the movie. Justice will next be seen as the lead of the Netflix film Afterlife of the Party and Demos was most recently seen starring in Netflix’s drama Sex/Life.

What’s the production status of the movie?

Production for the yet-untitled movie will take place in Queensland, Australia and is said to provide over 100 jobs for locals. Production and post-production will be supported by the Queensland Government.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk commented on welcoming the Netflix production in her town:

“This new Netflix film is the latest in a string of domestic and international productions continuing to fuel the state’s screen boom which is critical to our economic recovery.”

No production dates have been revealed, but star Victoria Justice has already arrived to Australia as spotted by Daily Mail, meaning that the filming will begin very soon.

What’s the release date for the movie?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for the movie as of yet, but considering its relatively smaller scale, we’d expect it sooner rather than later in 2022.