‘Locke & Key’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Locke & Key season 2 is happening and if you’re looking for the latest news on the series including when we can expect it to release, what to expect, production schedules and more in our big season 2 preview.

The new fantasy horror series sees three siblings move into a house with plenty of magic and secrets hidden inside. Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes and all dropped on Netflix globally on February 7th, 2020.

It’s been a long road to get a TV series for Locke & Key according to the showrunners who commented on the fact the series was first intended for Fox and then Hulu who they shot pilots for.

Reviews for the new Netflix series were generally positive with most complaints saying it feels too familiar but was simultaneously praised by other outlets with some saying its got the potential to be the next Goosebumps.

Locke & Key Netflix Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: 03/30/2020)

On March 30th, 2020 it was confirmed that Locke & Key would be returning for a second season. The renewal promised more keys and demons and perhaps most importantly, more aloha!

According to our sources which provides production schedules, the series was in active development for a second season soon after the first season released. Once again, filming will take place in Toronto, Canada. More on production dates in a second.

Both showrunners, Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse spoke about plans for a second season in interviews during the press tour for Locke & Key. That includes an interview with Gamespot where the creators said: “We’re writing Season 2, even though it hasn’t been greenlit. We’re working in a room,”

Connor Jessup who plays Tyler Locke also expressed that there’s definitely room for a second season in an interview saying: “The writers have been working on season two so if it does get picked up, we are ready.” adding the end of season 1 definitely sets up a second season.

What to expect from season 2 of Locke and Key

For those who have completed the first season, you’ll absolutely know that it directly sets up a new season. The final pan of the series is zooming out on the seaside town with dark skies and lightning off in the distance.

The series concludes with the siblings entering the most dangerous door yet and finishes with the siblings being the keeper of all the keys. However, evil is still lurking and Dodge seemingly getting away with giving the appearance that she died (or at least was knocked out cold) in the final climactic battle. The omega key is safe but the crown is still missing.

We’re expecting the show to continue sticking with the comics for its main story arc but it has been mentioned that it could diverge with the creators saying: “We want to be sure that the ending works for the TV series and we’re not just forcing ourselves into an ending for endings’ sake.”

When asked about changes in the Netflix series, Joe Hill said: ” It has to work as a TV show. It has to succeed in the possibilities and limitations of its own particular form.”.

What is the production status of Locke & Key?

Official Production Status: Filming Dates Rescheduled (Last Updated: 09/03/2020)

From our sources at Production Weekly, we now have an indication of when Locke & Key is expecting to begin filming for the second season. The second season was originally expected to begin filming on August 17th, 2020 and end on February 5th, 2021. Of course, COVID continues to disrupt filming schedules as is the case with Locke & Key.

We got a further update in September 2020 that the series had been delayed by a month and is now due to begin production on September 21st, 2020 and run through March 5th, 2021.

When will a new season of Locke & Key be on Netflix?

Now that we have scheduled filming dates for Locke & Key our prediction of a late 2021 or early 2022 release date is looking even more likely.

Filming for the first season took five months between February 2019 and July 2019. The series didn’t arrive on Netflix until seven months later on February 7th, 2020.

If the second season was to follow the first, then this would mean that the next season of Locky & Key would be arriving in September 2021. So for now, of least, September 2021 is the earliest possible release date we predict for Locke & Key season 2.

Also if you love the IDW comics, Netflix is going to be your streaming home for many years to come given Netflix has an output deal with the comic producer. They’ve already produced V Wars and October Faction (both of which have been sadly cancelled though). You can also currently catch their other series Wynonna Earp and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on Netflix too.

IDW Entertainment also has more series in development including Winterworld which has reportedly been optioned. Darkness Visible and Night Mary are also reportedly in development too, although details remain small at present.

Would you like to see another season of Locke & Key on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.